Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the luxurious and frugal BMW 520d.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW 520d
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the luxurious and frugal BMW 520d.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 76
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos