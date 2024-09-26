REVIEW | Space gives Ford Territory an edge in a crowded segment

With outputs of 138kW and 318Nm, the Territory musters decent pace with a responsive throttle and it’s a refined experience with muted noise levels. The test car averaged a relatively frugal 8.8l/100km in an urban-freeway mix.
The brakes are overly sharp, however, and it took me a while to get used to feathering the pedal and not getting dirty looks from my passengers.
There is much to like about the Ford Territory, particularly its class-leading cabin space and ride quality. It is a competitive category, however, and like other legacy brands, the blue oval faces a tough task competing against a raft of feature-stuffed Chinese rivals with lower prices.
Tech Specs
Engine
- Type: Turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- Capacity: 1.8l
- Power: 138kW
- Torque: 318Nm
Transmission
Drivetrain
Performance
- Top speed: N/A
- 0-100km/h: N/A
- Fuel Consumption: 7.0l/100km (claimed); 8.8l/100km (as tested)
- Emissions: 161g/km
Standard features
Electric windows, ABS brakes, stability control, cruise control, six airbags, keyless central locking, rain-sensing wipers, electric mirrors, rear parking camera, auto headlamps, artificial leather upholstery, infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric tailgate, wireless smartphone charger, six-speaker audio system
COST OF OWNERSHIP
- Warranty: Four years/120,000km
- Service plan: Optional six-year/90,000km plan for R14,000
- Price: R632,600
- Lease: R14,008 (at 11.50% interest over 60 months no deposit)
Ford Territory 1.8 Trend
We like: Space, ride quality, cruising performance
We dislike: Tricky infotainment system, overly sharp brakes
Verdict: One of the roomiest family SUVs in the class
Motor News Star rating
- **** Design
- **** Performance
- **** Economy
- ***** Ride
- **** Handling
- ***** Safety
- **** Value For Money
- **** Overall
Competition
- Beijing X55 1.5T Elite, 130kW/305Nm — R469,900
- Haval H6 2.0 GDIT Luxury, 150kW/320Nm — R537,350
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max 1.6 TGDi Executive, 145kW/290Nm — R559,900
- Proton X70 1.5T Executive, 130kW/255Nm — R579,900
- Jaecoo J7 1.6T Glacier, 145kW/290Nm — R599,900
- GAC Emkoo 1.5T Executive, 130kW/270Nm — R599,900
- Mazda CX-5 2.0 Dynamic, 121kW/213Nm — R601,300
- Renault Koleos 2.5 Intens, 126kW/233Nm — R620,999
- Citroën C5 Aircross 1.6T Feel, 121kW/240Nm — R649,900
- Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Executive, 115kW/192Nm — R655,500
- Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life, 110kW/250Nm — R702,800
- Opel Grandland 1.6T Elegance, 121kw/240Nm — R704,900
- Toyota Rav4 — 127kW/203Nm — R719,600
- Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi GT Line, 132kW/265Nm — R738,995
- Peugeot 5008 1.6T GT, 121kW/240Nm — R809,900
REVIEW | Space gives Ford Territory an edge in a crowded segment
Image: Denis Droppa
The Ford Territory launched in May is a family-focused crossover with a roomy cabin and better than average power as its main drawcards in an intensely competitive market segment.
Available in a range of three models, all front-wheel drives and powered by a 1.8l petrol turbo engine, the Territory is imported from China where it is assembled by Ford partner Jianling Motors Corporation. It competes in a cut-throat category against not only traditional players such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage, but also attractively priced Chinese rivals Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Haval H6, Jaecoo J7 and GAC Emkoo.
Relying on heritage to stay ahead of the competition is becoming more difficult for the likes of Ford in an increasingly commoditised market where long-standing brand loyalties are being challenged by price competition, judging by the fast-growing sales of recently spawned Chinese brands with seductive prices.
That said, the Territory makes a convincing case in rand and sense. A major selling point is its interior space, and it is much larger than the discontinued Ford EcoSport that dominated South Africa's SUV/crossover market for a decade. The Territory’s 4,630mm length is one of the largest in the segment and under its stylish exterior it has exceptional, almost limousine-like, interior room to stretch out in. There is no other crossover in the C-SUV category with more rear legroom.
Image: Denis Droppa
The tailgate opens electrically onto a 425l boot that isn’t the largest in class and has a spacesaver spare wheel, but flipping down the split-folding rear seats creates a large maw that swallows large items.
On test is the 1.8 Trend version, the middle model of the range. Selling for R632,600 it comes with a better stack of luxuries than the baseline R576,000 Ambiente model and represents a significant saving over the range-topping R707,000 Territory Titanium.
The Trend lacks the Titanium’s driver-assist features such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, makes do without a sunroof or high beam assist, has two fewer speakers, uses manually adjustable front seats instead of electric ones and has artificial leather upholstery instead of real cowhide.
Those features were easy to live without, but the lack of a front parking sensor less so, as it made it trickier to stick the sizeable vehicle into parking spots. There is at least a rear parking sensor and reversing camera to assist.
The Trend has a pleasantly plush cabin ambience and is stocked with most of the key luxuries, including climate control, cruise control and an infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The infotainment can be exasperating as many features are hidden in a digital menu instead of having quick-access buttons, and even changing driving modes between normal, eco and sport needs several swipes and clicks to find. Another ergonomic glitch is the two front USB ports are in a difficult to access storage nook under the centre console.
Image: Denis Droppa
Operating the digital climate control is also a bit of a hassle due to the small size of the icons for changing temperature. I was pleased that the audio volume is at least controlled by a user-friendly analogue knob.
Driving the Territory is a mixed bag, with the positive parts being its comfortable ride quality and effortless cruising nature. The Territory Trend wears sensibly high-profile 18” tyres that make a cushy ride over imperfect roads and the generous 190mm ground clearance is suitable for gravel drives even though the front-wheel drive vehicle isn’t intended as a true off roader.
The handling is fairly tidy but the high-riding car isn’t primarily suited to high-speed cornering exploits.
Image: Denis Droppa
With outputs of 138kW and 318Nm, the Territory musters decent pace with a responsive throttle and it’s a refined experience with muted noise levels. The test car averaged a relatively frugal 8.8l/100km in an urban-freeway mix.
The brakes are overly sharp, however, and it took me a while to get used to feathering the pedal and not getting dirty looks from my passengers.
There is much to like about the Ford Territory, particularly its class-leading cabin space and ride quality. It is a competitive category, however, and like other legacy brands, the blue oval faces a tough task competing against a raft of feature-stuffed Chinese rivals with lower prices.
Tech Specs
Engine
Transmission
Drivetrain
Performance
Standard features
Electric windows, ABS brakes, stability control, cruise control, six airbags, keyless central locking, rain-sensing wipers, electric mirrors, rear parking camera, auto headlamps, artificial leather upholstery, infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric tailgate, wireless smartphone charger, six-speaker audio system
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Ford Territory 1.8 Trend
We like: Space, ride quality, cruising performance
We dislike: Tricky infotainment system, overly sharp brakes
Verdict: One of the roomiest family SUVs in the class
Motor News Star rating
Competition
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Why the Lexus RX 450+ PHEV works in the real world
REVIEW | The BMW i5 M60 is a silent brute
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Tremor puts on brawny show
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos