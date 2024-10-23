It buzzes with a throaty, bass-filled tone that you would have initially suspected — taking the shifter paddles and controlling the seven-speed manually, there are wonderful chortles and pops to be heard on downshift.
Admittedly, the claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds is not all that spectacular on paper. Yet in reality the X2 M35i is a car you find yourself driving hard, grinning harder.
The all-wheel drive system spares the overzealous, overconfident driver from getting into serious trouble. And though it has a very “chuckable” character, with a well-sorted adaptive suspension, there are moments you are aware of its relatively tall 191mm group clearance — tapering off before reaching the absolute limits.
Treat it like what it is and the X2 M35i makes for a fun sparring partner. Our average claimed consumption after the test week was 10l/100km. Not terrible for a car that goads its driver into adopting a heavy right foot as the default setting.
There are some aspects that were annoying. How a crossover costing this much can be sold without rear windscreen wipers is ridiculous. And heated seats at the price would have also been welcomed. Some may also lament the sealed panoramic glass roof.
Niggles aside, the X2 M35i is a nice reminder that BMW has not lost its sense of amusement. It is one of the brand's best mid-tier sporting options at present.
REVIEW | Why the BMW X2 M35i is big on driving enjoyment
Image: Supplied
Many have been critical to the point of harshness where recent styling efforts of BMW are concerned. Me included.
Can you blame the naysayers though? Even ardent fans of the blue and white propeller brand concede, those gratuitous grille dimensions and sofa-like proportions seen on its latest sedans leave one scratching chin hairs.
The latest 5 and 7 Series iterations are hardly cars you would immediately describe as attractive.
Commentators are seemingly more forgiving when it comes to the compact wares from the marque. In these categories, you can understand how BMW would take certain liberties, trying to appeal to a more youthful and flamboyant set of shoppers.
The X2 has always been an oddity in the line-up. The original had weird cues, including laying claim to being the first Bimmer with inverted kidneys whose bottoms were larger than the tops. It also sported BMW emblems on the C-pillar, in a thin attempt to link it to the gorgeous E9 from yesteryear.
It was not a commercial success but to be fair, that was not the intention, with the volume driver being the more sensible X1 instead. The X2 served that very particular niche of buyer who wanted a striking BMW crossover but could not yet afford the larger X4.
Image: Supplied
Now in its second generation, the X2 is still an assertive, extroverted type of character, even though it ditched the C-pillar roundels and inverted kidneys.
Stylistically, the model is easily distinguished from its conventional counterpart. More so when examining the flagship M35i derivative — about the closest thing you can get to an X2 M, which does not officially exist. At R1,223,936 it costs what fully-fledged M cars once commanded not too long ago.
The price includes BMW's five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Those after exclusivity will take heart in the fact that their R1.2m+ outlay gets them into a car that is pretty much peerless. Neither Audi nor Mercedes-Benz offer a spicy crossover in this vein.
Part of the comprehensive M Performance catalogue includes a feisty exterior package, with more aggressive aerodynamics, including a deck-lid spoiler that is quite visible in the rear-view mirror.
The low-profile rubber (245/35) almost looks as if it were painted onto the diamond-cut, 21-inch alloys.
Image: Supplied
Opening the door to our tester revealed two snug buckets — not dissimilar to those you get in a Z4 roadster — upholstered in a delicious combination of black and red leather.
The seats embrace the body in a way that would gently encourage the driver to be a little more, shall we say, spirited.
BMW does excellent steering wheels and the one here delivers well on the expected, meaty grip. Thick-rimmed and upholstered in soft hide, you find yourself clenching your fists hard around the rim, as if pumping for a blood pressure test.
So does the baby M-car bring the goods in the performance department?
“Oh yes, despite the ugly grilles, BMW still does fun-to-drive very well,” was my initial thought after giving it a good booting with the driving mode set to Sport.
From acoustics to sensations, this will leave most drivers tickled. Outputs from the 2.0-litre, turbocharged-petrol are nothing to be sneezed at: 233kW/400Nm.
Image: Supplied
It buzzes with a throaty, bass-filled tone that you would have initially suspected — taking the shifter paddles and controlling the seven-speed manually, there are wonderful chortles and pops to be heard on downshift.
Admittedly, the claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds is not all that spectacular on paper. Yet in reality the X2 M35i is a car you find yourself driving hard, grinning harder.
The all-wheel drive system spares the overzealous, overconfident driver from getting into serious trouble. And though it has a very “chuckable” character, with a well-sorted adaptive suspension, there are moments you are aware of its relatively tall 191mm group clearance — tapering off before reaching the absolute limits.
Treat it like what it is and the X2 M35i makes for a fun sparring partner. Our average claimed consumption after the test week was 10l/100km. Not terrible for a car that goads its driver into adopting a heavy right foot as the default setting.
There are some aspects that were annoying. How a crossover costing this much can be sold without rear windscreen wipers is ridiculous. And heated seats at the price would have also been welcomed. Some may also lament the sealed panoramic glass roof.
Niggles aside, the X2 M35i is a nice reminder that BMW has not lost its sense of amusement. It is one of the brand's best mid-tier sporting options at present.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Toyota Land Cruiser Prado evolves without losing its edge
REVIEW | Toyota Starlet Cross makes good use of winning ingredients
REVIEW | Space gives Ford Territory an edge in a crowded segment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos