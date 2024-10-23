Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai Exter

23 October 2024 - 13:35 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive.

