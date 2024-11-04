Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Audi A3 Black Edition

04 November 2024 - 08:58 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Audi A3 Black Edition.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai Staria

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she revisits the futuristic Hyundai Staria van.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai Exter

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Audi SQ5 Black Edition

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the Audi SQ5 Black Edition.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Chery Tiggo Cross is a bit of a mixed bag First Drives
  2. Fuel price increases: what you will pay at the pumps from November 6 news
  3. Range Rover House makes African debut in Cape Town Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Audi A3 Black Edition Reviews
  5. Moloto Road upgrade on track to improve safety, spur economic growth news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 November 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma