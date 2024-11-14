Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the new Omoda C9.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Omoda C9
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the new Omoda C9.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Hilux Raider 48V
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Volvo EX90
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos