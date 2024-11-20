The 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel mill has proved to be a respectable performer that is flexible in nature: drop a cog on the freeway, boot it and see that the base Amarok has more than enough grunt to handle overtaking. Another benefit of that manual seems to be superior fuel economy.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | The first 500km with our VW Amarok 2.0 TDI
Image: Brenwin Naidu
At what point is one fully acclimated and bonded with a new motor vehicle? After that first annual service perhaps? The first wash? Or identifying the first big gripe?
Still under 2,000km our six-month Volkswagen Amarok test unit is far away from reaching the requisite 15,000km for its first scheduled maintenance stop.
Though summer rains have struck, we have opted to delay a trip to the local car wash for now — with the sense that our white steed could gain more muck on its body before being treated to a scrub-down.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
As for gripes? Nit-picking is inevitable (and a very important part) of the long-term test process. Thus far, the niggles are minor. Limited to a seat design with tall lower bolsters that seem to smack one's thighs on ingress and egress. On the plus side, those same lower bolsters offer the sporting embrace one does not usually expect in a double-cab.
Our second issue could be easily remedied by an aftermarket solution: the lack of side steps. For a relatively fit, limber chap like myself, hopping up into and out of the bakkie is a fairly easy task. But it seems a little trickier for children and elderly passengers.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Manufacturers generally proffer their range-topping wares when it comes to vehicle evaluations. But it is refreshing to be in the midst of a near-entry-level iteration for a change, in the case of this base double-cab we are testing. You would have read our introduction last month, outlining its simpler constitution — and readiness for workhorse activities.
Being the standard model, it forgoes a 10-speed automatic gearbox in favour of a six-speed manual. If you like row-your-own transmissions, this unit is an absolute treat to operate, with its concise throws and solid lever. Admittedly, there were instances of stalling in the early days of familiarisation. But after mastering the low uptake point of the clutch, it is all smooth sailing in the Amarok.
Image: Supplied
The 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel mill has proved to be a respectable performer that is flexible in nature: drop a cog on the freeway, boot it and see that the base Amarok has more than enough grunt to handle overtaking. Another benefit of that manual seems to be superior fuel economy.
The current combined average is 7.8l/100km, which is better than we saw in our long-term evaluation of the car's twin with the automatic gearbox, the Ford Ranger XLT. That achieved 7.8l/100km is quite a dramatic drop, from the almost 10l/100km the vehicle indicated when we first took delivery. It should get even better as the engine opens up.
While our Amarok is the no-frills grafter of the family, it shares the same sense of quality and refinement that left such a positive impression with the rest of the Amarok (and Ranger) line-ups.
Ride quality is not as bouncy as it is in a Hilux, the steering requires less force than the heavyset calibration of an Isuzu D-Max and it certainly pips both of them for plushness of interior materials.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
As December looms, the prospect of long-distance travel gets nearer. Our Amarok will face many hours of time on national roads, with a trip itinerary including Cape Town and Gqeberha. After which that deep-clean will have been well-earned.
Amusingly, our nearly-new test unit has already been around the country on the back of a truck, even before making it to our parking bay. You already know that the Ranger and Amarok are built on the same production in Silverton, Tshwane.
After rolling off the line, our test unit was trucked over to Volkswagen's plant headquarters in Kariega, for preparation and registration (check the plates); before being freighted back to Johannesburg. Some cars are just destined for a life of hauling.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual
