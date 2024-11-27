Local Launch
FIRST DRIVE | Ford Mustang’s Dark Horse delivers more sporting action
It is more powerful and rowdier than the standard GT model launched in Mzansi a few weeks ago
27 November 2024 - 15:48
The new Ford Mustang Dark Horse has gone on sale in South Africa. Priced at R1.5m, it’s slightly more powerful and rowdier than the standard GT model that debuted here a few weeks ago for R1.3m...
