Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Mustang GT

11 December 2024 - 10:27 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the latest Ford Mustang GT.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Ford Mustang GT CS

Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he enjoys some track time with the Ford Mustang GT California Special at Zwartkops Raceway.
Motoring
9 months ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he reviews the new Ford Mustang Mach 1
Motoring
3 years ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Reviews
  2. Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing news
  3. Ferrari will always make its cars in Italy, says CEO Vigna news
  4. REVIEW | Why the VW Tiguan R-Line is an impressive premium crossover Reviews
  5. Why GM is exiting its loss-making Cruise robotaxi business news

Latest Videos

2024 Ford Mustang GT
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma