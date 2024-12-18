Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Omoda C9

18 December 2024 - 08:59 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the Omoda C9. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they embark on a quest to find the ultimate family vehicle. They also look at bakkies within a R120,000 budget and we ...
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 GWM Tank 500

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the 2024 GWM Tank 500.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Chery Tiggo Cross

Join Ignition TV behind the scenes at the recent Chery Tiggo Cross launch.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  2. MG back in SA: Official three-car line-up and pricing announced New Models
  3. Renault open to Nissan pursuing merger talks with Honda, sources say news
  4. New Honda Prelude will reach Europe by 2026 New Models
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...