Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our VW Amarok goes cross-country touring

Fuel consumption reduces significantly over long-distance holiday trip

21 January 2025 - 10:01
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The workhorse-grade Amarok enjoying leisure time on Clarence Drive.
The workhorse-grade Amarok enjoying leisure time on Clarence Drive.
Image: Brenwin Naidu

The brain's ability to connect old memories between present experiences is impressive. As my shin hit our VW Amarok's tow bar in the midnight darkness, while loading luggage, my mind went to an Ignition TV studio discussion from almost a decade ago.

Former anchor Marius Roberts was lamenting how bakkies can be a pain to live with where certain basic tasks are concerned. Like carting luggage or groceries: the items always end up sliding towards the furthest end of the loading bin.

Even with a bruised leg I was not complaining. An average passenger car was not going to be able to handle the space requirements for my trek to Gqeberha via Strand in the Western Cape. The Naidu clan's female occupants hardly pack light. Add to that the amenities required for an extended stay from home, and everything but the kitchen sink was packed into the back of the Volkswagen.

With a full tank, the white 2.0 TDI was gently nosed onto the N1 on-ramp, where it would chug along for many hours. We hit the road just before 2am but the silly season congestion was brewing noticeably. Crossing Verkeerdevlei toll plaza in the Free State, there was a stream of headlights bearing down the rear-view mirror.

Fully-laden Toyota Fortuners and other SUVs tugging trailers were driven aggressively as if trying to seize the gaps in morning traffic on Winnie Mandela Drive. So tiresome to witness. As for me, it was a sedate pace between 80km/h and 100km/h, sipping oat milk coffee, nibbling on sandwiches. Slow and steady wins the race.

An easy pace and steady consistency also translates into superior fuel economy. The Amarok's cluster data was reset before the journey and its consumption figure had settled around the 6.2l/100km during the first leg of the shift. Quite a decrease from the combined average of 7.8l/100km.

Surprising comfort levels in the basic cabin.
Surprising comfort levels in the basic cabin.
Image: Brenwin Naidu

Early in the trip, a shortcoming of the vehicle's interface became clear. Whereas the rival Ford Ranger retains physical buttons for fan and temperature adjustment, the Amarok requires that its user access those functions via the screen. It became a bit tricky; switching between demister and adjusting climate settings through the varying ambient temperatures of early morning driving.

Another ergonomic quirk to get accustomed to was revealed much later in the day. Enthusiastic shifts from fifth to fourth for expedient overtaking had me knocking my elbow into the large centre storage box which doubles as an armrest.

The Amarok proved to be comfortable, with plump rubber and a well-tuned suspension delivering pleasant road manners, supported by excellent cabin insulation. We should not forget that the bakkie it shares an identity with has a few trophies in the cabinet, lauded for overall refinement and elevating expectations of a commercial vehicle.

The author learned the hard way to mind the tow bar.
The author learned the hard way to mind the tow bar.
Image: Brenwin Naidu

But despite the easy-going nature of the double cab, my fatigue levels began to rise about an hour after a stop in Colesberg. Too tired to push ahead until Beaufort West, I took a break outside Three Sisters and caught a 20-minute nap. Much better than trying to soldier on and fight through the tiredness. It gave me the recharge needed to push ahead. Eventually, as the sun began to set, my destination in Somerset West had been reached. The on-board computer showed a distance of 1,428km, covered in 17 hours and 32 minutes. Average consumption read 6.7l/100km.

Two days later, the next leg of the journey from Strand to Gqeberha was a lot more enjoyable, especially with stunning N2 Garden Route scenery to please the eyes. By contrast to the 1,400km+ slog to Cape Town, this 704km drive felt like a stroll to the shops. In Nelson Mandela Bay, the Amarok looked at home with its EC registration plates.

Hauling back to Johannesburg before the Christmas rush, our Volkswagen maintained its sub-7l/100km average diesel consumption. After taking its bay in our Parktown offices 3,700km later, the trip computer showed 6.9l/100km.

Now back to the routine of the daily grind we expect those figures to creep back towards the high 7l/100km region.

We still have a few months with our Amarok and look forward to putting its off-road and workhorse capabilities to the test. For now, we can happily confirm it fares decently as a cross-country hauler.

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual

ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km

CURRENT ODOMETER: 7,400km

PRAISES: An easy-going, frugal companion on the open road.

GRIPES: We wish it had physical buttons for climate control temperature and fan speed.

AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 6.9l/100km

MORE:

REVIEW | The diesel GWM P500 bakkie starts slow but finishes strongly

There are some niggles but the P500 is a Chinese double cab with admirable luxury and fuel consumption
Motoring
1 week ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our VW Amarok carries a light load before a long haul

Bakkie custodianship equals practical perks, writes Brenwin Naidu
Motoring
1 month ago

South Africa gets first glimpse of new Kia Tasman bakkie

Fresh from its global unveiling at the Jeddah motor show in October, Kia’s boldly styled new double-cab lifestyle bakkie was shown in South Africa ...
Motoring
1 month ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | The first 500km with our VW Amarok 2.0 TDI

At what point is one fully acclimated and bonded with a new motor vehicle? After that first annual service perhaps? The first wash? Or identifying ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Laura Mueller joins Haas as F1’s first female race engineer Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Toyota Starlet Cross joins our fleet Reviews
  3. VW warns against ‘harmful’ impact of Trump tariffs news
  4. Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Reviews

Latest Videos

Gogo Maweni
UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS