Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Volkswagen Polo Vivo

21 January 2025 - 09:23 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Kumbi Mtshakazi as he test drives the updated VW Polo Vivo.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Volkswagen Tiguan

Join Ignition TV presenters Brenwin Naidu and Ziphorah Masethe as they test the latest third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Jaguar F-Type P450

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the rapid Jaguar F-Type P450.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Tourneo

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the refreshed Ford Tourneo.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Laura Mueller joins Haas as F1’s first female race engineer Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Toyota Starlet Cross joins our fleet Reviews
  3. VW warns against ‘harmful’ impact of Trump tariffs news
  4. Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Reviews

Latest Videos

Gogo Maweni
UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS