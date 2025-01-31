Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi A5

31 January 2025 - 09:12 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Mark Smyth as he experiences the new Audi A5 in France.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Creta

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the recently updated Hyundai Creta.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | The Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she welcomes the Toyota Dakar Rally team back to South Africa.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a reliable hatchback within the R300,000 range.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | MG returns to Mzansi with keenly priced HS and ZS models First Drives
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Recapping six months with our Ford Territory 1.8 Titanium Reviews
  3. Interest rate cut is good news for car buyers, says Naamsa news
  4. Carmakers in the firing line of Trump's tariff threats against Mexico, Canada news
  5. Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025