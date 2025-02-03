Tech Specs
REVIEW | Is the Audi Q3 Sportback worth its hefty premium?
Image: Phuti Mpyane
This is the first time I have been behind the wheel of the Audi Q3 Sportback.
It’s tested here in 35 TDI Black Edition guise and it’s also available in 35 TFSI petrol guise. The buyer with an outlook for family wheels may question the logic of buying a compact crossover with a coupe roof, but seated at the airy piazza of a trendy eatery, and with fashionista shoppers passing by, the Pulse orange crossover starts to make sense.
It’s about modern expressionism. Crossover coupes are now the de facto lifestyle accessory alongside Stanley cups. Thanks to the compact dimensions, the Q3 Sportback is easy to park and manoeuvre around tiny mall parking bays and narrow boom gate lanes. The 2,680mm wheelbase means accommodation is more roomy than in a premium hatchback. The rear quarters don’t short-change passenger leg or headroom.
The 410l boot accessed via an electric tailgate is big enough to fit typical weekly groceries and extends to 1,280l with the rear seats folded. The loading space is in the ballpark of segment rivals such as the more upright Volvo XC40 and is larger than in the Lexus UX. The BMW X2 and Alfa Romeo Tonale are larger, though.
Audi’s renowned build quality permeates the cabin with a high-class fit and finish. It’s laid out ergonomically with bright digital displays, a touch-operated main screen display and a multifunction steering wheel. Some of the commands are voice-activated.
Standard amenities in the Black Edition add black exterior trim elements, heated electric sport seats covered in Dinamica/leatherette, a flat-bottom steering wheel, parking camera, sunroof, electric tailgate and 19” alloy wheels.
Image: Denis Droppa
It’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine that sounds a little gruff with delightful delivery of its 110kW and 360Nm outputs. It’s managed by a seven-speed automatic transmission with sequential change option and driving modes, though the Black Edition lacks steering wheel shift-paddles. The motor operates smoothly with rich low down torque.
Performance isn’t explosive. Audi claims acceleration from 0-100km/h in 9.1 seconds with a 201km/h top end. The 6.5l/100km fuel consumption average it returned was the bigger highlight that nearly matches Audi’s claims of 6.4l/100km. It’s a refined drive on various surfaces with good damping and noise insulation for peaceful cruising and assisted by standard fitment cruise control and a speed limiter, though it lacks autonomous driving assistance systems.
It’s laden with a good list of safety systems, including electronic stability, hill-hold and hill-descent control, the latter system used in conjunction with the off-road driving mode, meaning gravel tracks at the most. The Q3 Sportback is not an off-roader by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a racy little thing on the roads with polished cornering thanks to a lower centre of gravity.
With South Africa enamoured with crossovers, the Audi Q3 Sportback operates in a well-defined and growing niche where stylish looks that match trendy lifestyles are prioritised. It doesn’t have it all to itself. The competition includes larger and more practical options such as the Mini Countryman, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo EX30.
There’s no arguing its attractiveness but I can debate its R946,850 asking price. It’s perhaps too steep when compared with some of its peers such as the BMW X2 sDrive18i with an M Sport package. It’s no wonder traditional premium car buyers are being tempted by the glut of larger and more affordable Chinese alternatives such as the Omoda C9.
You’d have to be a staunch Audi fan to overlook the premium.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder diesel
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 360Nm
Transmission
Type: Seven-speed S tronic automatic
Drivetrain
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 201km/h
0-100km/h: 9.4 seconds
Fuel Consumption: 6.4l/100km (claimed); 6.5l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 167g/km
Standard features
ABS brakes, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, front sports seats with electronic adjustment and heating, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, LED headlamps, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, audio system with Bluetooth and voice recognition, two zone automatic air conditioning, suede and artificial leather upholstery, Black Edition cosmetic package, electric tailgate.
Cost of ownership
Warranty and maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R946,850
Lease*: R20,682 per month
* at 11% interest over 60 months no deposit
Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TDI Black Edition
We like: Looks, ride quality, fuel consumption
We dislike: Too pricey, lack of steering wheel paddles
Verdict: More lifestyle than family wheels
Competition
Audi Q3 35TDI Black Edition, R921,250
BMW X2 sDrive18i M Sport, 115kW/230Nm — R879,738
BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport, 110kW/360Nm — R886,212
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5T Hybrid Veloce, 118kW/240Nm — R895,900
Lexus UX 300h EX, 146kW/188Nm — R910,900
Volvo EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range, 200kW/343Nm -R917,900
Mercedes-Benz GLA200 Progressive, 130kW/270Nm — R926,703
Mini Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4, 233kW/400Nm — R965,768
Omoda C9 2.0TGDI 400T Explore AWD, 192kW/400Nm — R885,900
