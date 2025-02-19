Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Chery Tiggo Cross

19 February 2025 - 08:48 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the Chery Tiggo Cross. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 JAC T9

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the competitively priced JAC T9.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mazda CX-30

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the recently updated Mazda CX-30.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi A5

Join Ignition TV presenter Mark Smyth as he experiences the new Audi A5 in France.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Delhi, Mumbai to host Tesla’s first India showrooms — sources news
  2. Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy news
  3. IN PICS | Hamilton makes statement in red at 2025 F1 season launch Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Chery Tiggo Cross Reviews
  5. New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history New Models

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Chery Tiggo Cross