LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | We examine the running costs of our VW Amarok

Recently an esteemed fellow colleague in our building's motoring hub and I had an enthusiastic chat about the benefits of ladder-frame vehicle ownership.

Whether a hardy double-cab or spacious three-row sport-utility vehicle, a model with these rugged underpinnings is rarely a choice one can go wrong with, particularly in the demanding conditions of South Africa.

Where even the Johannesburg cityscape is a veritable jungle of sorts, with gaping craters and burst pipes among obstacles to contend with, having a bakkie as your daily life partner may also enable you to better tap into your entrepreneurial reserves. We could all use a bit extra, to easier meet the rising cost of living.

In October we accepted the Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI double-cab into our long-term test fleet. And we are just over the halfway mark, having dispatched in excess of 8,400km in the saddle.

The biggest trek yet for our hard-working, base-model steed was a lengthy journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town, then Gqeberha and back.

But before it leaves our custodianship, we still have a few tests up our sleeve for the Volkswagen. That will include off-roading and some hauling, making the most of its loading bin and towbar.