The Triton Xtreme 4X4 comes with generous amenities, including keyless entry, Bluetooth, a smartphone wireless charger, multiple USB charging outlets and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. The benefits of the skin-deep changes, including a newly developed ladder frame chassis, are also apparent with good outside noise insulation.
It’s a better drive than the old Triton by quite a margin. The new 2.4l turbodiesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission is a highlight that outputs 135kW and 430Nm. The smoothness and how it starts off the blocks faster than before belies the fact it only has a 2kW advantage over the old mill.
The new burst of speed is the result of a new variable geometry turbocharger that improves acceleration and mid-range torque delivery. The test vehicle’s fuel consumption hovered around the 9.5l/100km mark, but the company claims 8.5l/100km. It’s rated to tow 3,500kg.
The Xtreme gets a Super Select 4WD-II system as standard. The system hails from the legendary Pajero and gives the Triton range unflappable off-road driving ability. It has 2H, 4H and 4L low-range modes with diff lock and seven driving modes: normal; eco; gravel; snow; mud; sand; and rock assist for bundu-bashing.
It’s sturdy and poised at speed, whether cornering on tarmac or gravel, and the general driving texture on the roads is exceptional. This Mitsubishi is perhaps vying for the benchmark cruiser title in the double cab segment and at R849,990 it’s priced aggressively against alternatives such as the Ford Ranger XLT, Toyota Hilux Raider Legend, and VW Amarok.
The Nissan Navara Pro 4X Pro and Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD V-Cross have matching machismo, but the vastness of the double cab choices is staggering. Whether it’s by design or accident, Mitsubishi has crafted a niche brand image. The Triton is an impressive inner-circle secret that may surprise loyalists of other double cab brands.
REVIEW | Underrated Mitsubishi Triton proves a supremely capable double cab
New-generation model is a resounding upgrade, with a more responsive engine
Image: Supplied
The Mitsubishi Triton is a double-cab bakkie with a similar outlook as the other 155 options available to South African buyers. It blends loading, off-road driving and family functionality. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel but improves on its previous generation models and is a finalist in the 2026 SA Car of the Year competition.
It’s got the standout looks compared with its many rivals, such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, as the leading lights in the segment, and more so from its predecessor, though if you look closely at the bulbous shape there are telltale traces of the old vehicle.
Bold and in-your-face grilles are the flavour of the moment and the Triton snout can be had in black or matched to the body colour, depending on model. Mitsubishi offers four trims: the more urban GLS and Athlete, and the more rugged Edition 46 that’s equipped with a kitchenette for overlanding and the Xtreme 4X4 specification on test.
You can have a 4X2 Xtreme if you want and the model is not as wide-bodied as the million-rand class of the Ford Ranger Raptor, Toyota Hilux GRS-II and Isuzu D-Max AT 35, but it has wheel arch and side door mouldings that extend the girth slightly. The Mad Max styling is accentuated further by black lettering, side window deflectors and 17” wheels fitted with knobby Dunlop AT5 tyres.
The styling will polarise opinions but the more deluxe living quarters are agreeable. The cabin is characterised by good-quality material touch points and an ergonomically laid-out dashboard that didn’t rattle. It’s a thorough upgrade, but the relatively small 8” touchscreen main display is out of kilter with today’s expectations, where bigger screens are in style.
Image: Supplied
The Triton Xtreme 4X4 comes with generous amenities, including keyless entry, Bluetooth, a smartphone wireless charger, multiple USB charging outlets and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. The benefits of the skin-deep changes, including a newly developed ladder frame chassis, are also apparent with good outside noise insulation.
It’s a better drive than the old Triton by quite a margin. The new 2.4l turbodiesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission is a highlight that outputs 135kW and 430Nm. The smoothness and how it starts off the blocks faster than before belies the fact it only has a 2kW advantage over the old mill.
The new burst of speed is the result of a new variable geometry turbocharger that improves acceleration and mid-range torque delivery. The test vehicle’s fuel consumption hovered around the 9.5l/100km mark, but the company claims 8.5l/100km. It’s rated to tow 3,500kg.
The Xtreme gets a Super Select 4WD-II system as standard. The system hails from the legendary Pajero and gives the Triton range unflappable off-road driving ability. It has 2H, 4H and 4L low-range modes with diff lock and seven driving modes: normal; eco; gravel; snow; mud; sand; and rock assist for bundu-bashing.
It’s sturdy and poised at speed, whether cornering on tarmac or gravel, and the general driving texture on the roads is exceptional. This Mitsubishi is perhaps vying for the benchmark cruiser title in the double cab segment and at R849,990 it’s priced aggressively against alternatives such as the Ford Ranger XLT, Toyota Hilux Raider Legend, and VW Amarok.
The Nissan Navara Pro 4X Pro and Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD V-Cross have matching machismo, but the vastness of the double cab choices is staggering. Whether it’s by design or accident, Mitsubishi has crafted a niche brand image. The Triton is an impressive inner-circle secret that may surprise loyalists of other double cab brands.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Tech specs
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
DRIVETRAIN
PERFORMANCE
STANDARD FEATURES
Bluetooth, multifunction steering wheel, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off lights, 360º camera, keyless access, cruise control, driving mode switch, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB A&C ports, touchscreen infotainment system, hill descent control, downhill brake control, leather upholstery, seven airbags, ABS brakes, stability control.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Mitsubishi Triton 2.4 Xtreme 4x4 Auto D/C
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Competition
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Chery Tiggo Cross leaves one thing to be bitter about
REVIEW | How new Ford Transit Custom Sport boosts lives of wealthy weekend warriors
REVIEW | The Ford Mustang 5.0 GT isn't horsing about
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos