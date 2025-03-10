There’s a touch of flair in the new Suzuki Swift, which gives it big car appeal. The Japanese brand built the hatch to be a cheap-to-run family city hatch from 2004. The fourth-generation car on test this week is arguably more premium than before but is still an econo box.
You’ll find thrift remains the backbone of the model, starting with the dimensions. The new car, with easy entry and egress, is 15mm longer and 30mm higher than the old car, but with the same 2,450mm wheelbase that can handle four people in relative comfort. Space has been maximised while pleasing compact size expectations.
Five trims are available, including the entry-level GL, mid-tier GL+ and high-end GLX. It’s the latter specification on test that gets electric windows front and back, LED daytime running lights, a trip computer, a 9” infotainment screen as some of the best bits.
Storage place is well planned but limited, with door pockets and spaces to store oddments. The boot, with manual operation, is deep and swallows some luggage. The ambience is lifted through comfy but manually operated seats covered in fine cloth upholstery, while the rears are 60-40 split-foldable for increased cargo carrying.
There’s a digital driver’s information display with clear graphics, information, including speed limits, warnings and fuel consumption, plus a sizeable touch-operated main display screen with smartphone integration for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The portal also streams images when reversing with parking sensor aids.
Road Test
REVIEW | Suzuki Swift has a touch of flair and a good price
The new-generation hatch has taken over as South Africa's best selling passenger car
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Image: Phuti Mpyane
The range toppers add stylish 15” alloy wheels, electrically adjustable door mirrors and more, but regardless of trim, all Suzuki Swift models are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder engine. Outputs are 60kW and 112Nm and from the GL+ you can choose between a continuously variable automatic transmission and the five-speed manual as fitted to my test car.
It’s a responsive little engine producing decent performance. It certainly isn’t the quietest engine around, though the three-pot motor thrum is cheerful and enjoyable to drive, whether slow or fast. The manual model has a light clutch and a slick gear action. The drive quality is also good around town with light and direct steering and good visibility.
The automatic cousin should make life easier in urban conditions but I found the stick-shifter is also suited to stop-and-go traffic, and also equipped with a stop/start feature to save fuel. On the motorway, the 1.2l motor is tractable and feels out of its depth only on the steepest of uphill roads. A gear change down keeps the momentum going but it’s comfortable sitting at 120km/h with a cruise control feature.
Suzuki claims 4.4l/100km on average, but the car returned a higher but still thrifty 5.7l/100km in my possession. It’s noticeably smooth at pace, with no pronounced body lean through faster bends with good grip. Safety systems include six airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill hold control and emergency brake assist.
After a few days living with the Suzuki Swift you’ll understand why so many people are snapping them up. The range has become South Africa's best-selling passenger car, with 2,351 units sold in February. It looks good and is easy to drive, practical for its size with a slug of specification and a reputation for reliability. What’s not to like about all of that for R264,900?
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Tech Specs
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
DRIVETRAIN
PERFORMANCE
STANDARD FEATURES
ABS brakes, dual front airbags, air conditioning with front and rear vents, electric windows, electric mirrors, touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, remote entry and central locking, trip computer, rear park distance camera and sensors, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel.
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX
Motor News star rating
COMPETITION
