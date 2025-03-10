Reviews

Road Test

REVIEW | Suzuki Swift has a touch of flair and a good price

The new-generation hatch has taken over as South Africa's best selling passenger car

10 March 2025 - 12:48
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Suzuki Swift has become SA’s most popular passenger car buy in 2025, with good reason.
The Suzuki Swift has become SA’s most popular passenger car buy in 2025, with good reason.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

There’s a touch of flair in the new Suzuki Swift, which gives it big car appeal. The Japanese brand built the hatch to be a cheap-to-run family city hatch from 2004. The fourth-generation car on test this week is arguably more premium than before but is still an econo box.

You’ll find thrift remains the backbone of the model, starting with the dimensions. The new car, with easy entry and egress, is 15mm longer and 30mm higher than the old car, but with the same 2,450mm wheelbase that can handle four people in relative comfort. Space has been maximised while pleasing compact size expectations.

Five trims are available, including the entry-level GL, mid-tier GL+ and high-end GLX. It’s the latter specification on test that gets electric windows front and back, LED daytime running lights, a trip computer, a 9” infotainment screen as some of the best bits.

Storage place is well planned but limited, with door pockets and spaces to store oddments. The boot, with manual operation, is deep and swallows some luggage. The ambience is lifted through comfy but manually operated seats covered in fine cloth upholstery, while the rears are 60-40 split-foldable for increased cargo carrying.

There’s a digital driver’s information display with clear graphics, information, including speed limits, warnings and fuel consumption, plus a sizeable touch-operated main display screen with smartphone integration for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The portal also streams images when reversing with parking sensor aids.

The cabin has a sizeable touch-operated main display screen with smartphone integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The cabin has a sizeable touch-operated main display screen with smartphone integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

The range toppers add stylish 15” alloy wheels, electrically adjustable door mirrors and more, but regardless of trim, all Suzuki Swift models are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder engine. Outputs are 60kW and 112Nm and from the GL+ you can choose between a continuously variable automatic transmission and the five-speed manual as fitted to my test car.

It’s a responsive little engine producing decent performance. It certainly isn’t the quietest engine around, though the three-pot motor thrum is cheerful and enjoyable to drive, whether slow or fast. The manual model has a light clutch and a slick gear action. The drive quality is also good around town with light and direct steering and good visibility.

The automatic cousin should make life easier in urban conditions but I found the stick-shifter is also suited to stop-and-go traffic, and also equipped with a stop/start feature to save fuel. On the motorway, the 1.2l motor is tractable and feels out of its depth only on the steepest of uphill roads. A gear change down keeps the momentum going but it’s comfortable sitting at 120km/h with a cruise control feature.

Suzuki claims 4.4l/100km on average, but the car returned a higher but still thrifty 5.7l/100km in my possession. It’s noticeably smooth at pace, with no pronounced body lean through faster bends with good grip. Safety systems include six airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill hold control and emergency brake assist. 

After a few days living with the Suzuki Swift you’ll understand why so many people are snapping them up. The range has become South Africa's best-selling passenger car, with 2,351 units sold in February. It looks good and is easy to drive, practical for its size with a slug of specification and a reputation for reliability. What’s not to like about all of that for R264,900?

It has a deep and usable boot and is a mite longer and taller than its forebears.
It has a deep and usable boot and is a mite longer and taller than its forebears.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

Tech Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Three-cylinder petrol
  • Capacity: 1.2l
  • Power: 60kW
  • Torque: 112Nm

TRANSMISSION

  • Type: Five-speed manual

DRIVETRAIN

  • Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

  • Top speed: 170km/h
  • 0-100km/h: N/A
  • Fuel Consumption: 4.4l/100km (claimed); 5.7l /100km (as tested)
  • Emissions: 102g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

ABS brakes, dual front airbags, air conditioning with front and rear vents, electric windows, electric mirrors, touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, remote entry and central locking, trip computer, rear park distance camera and sensors, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel.

  • Warranty: Five years/200,000km
  • Service plan: Two year/30,000km
  • Price: R264,900
  • Lease: R5,854 per month (at 11% interest over 60 months, no deposit)

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX

  • WE LIKE: Looks, fuel economy, practicality, refinement
  • WE DISLIKE: Nothing at all
  • VERDICT: The SA masses agree it’s a good package

Motor News star rating

  • Design *****
  • Performance ****
  • Economy *****
  • Ride ****
  • Handling ****
  • Safety ****
  • Value For Money *****
  • Overall *****

COMPETITION

  • Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 Executive, 49kW/94Nm — R269,900
  • Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4, 55kW/130Nm — R271,900
  • Toyota Starlet 1.5 XS, 77kW/138Nm — R273,500
  • Kia Picanto 1.2 EX, 62kW/122Nm — R284,995

 

READ MORE:

REVIEW | Underrated Mitsubishi Triton proves a supremely capable double cab

The Mitsubishi Triton is a double-cab bakkie with a similar outlook as the other 155 options available to South African buyers.
Motoring
3 days ago

SA-bound Hyundai Santa Fe is Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been declared the overall winner of the 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year award
Motoring
4 days ago

REVIEW | Chery Tiggo Cross leaves one thing to be bitter about

Middle child crossover is a mostly sweet package, writes Brenwin Naidu.
Motoring
5 days ago

Volkswagen debuts new budget SUV to be built in Mzansi

To be called the Tera in Brazil, the compact car will have a more ‘African’ name locally
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mick Schumacher on the shortlist to drive for Cadillac in 2026 Motorsport
  2. Nissan board meets to decide fate of CEO Uchida news
  3. Formula One will have a bumper crop of six rookies this season Motorsport
  4. UPDATE 2 | First day of 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge pushes competitors to ... Features
  5. Bolder, more sophisticated new Renault Duster goes on sale in SA New Models

Latest Videos

Syria's Sharaa vows justice after days of violence, Alawite killings | REUTERS
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...