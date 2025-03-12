The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover at 4,371mm in length, which makes it pleasantly manoeuvrable while offering sufficient space for adults in the front and rear seats. The boot is a respectable 472l and contains a spacesaver spare wheel.
ROAD TEST
REVIEW | Evoque hybrid runs on smell of fumes — if only it was affordable
Denis Droppa examines the merits of diesel vs plug-in hybrid power in the Evoque line-up
Image: Denis Droppa
While diesel cars still provide the best bang for buck in price vs fuel economy and performance, diesel has become the enfant terrible of the motoring world due to its dirty emissions, particularly soot and nitrogen oxides.
It has seen new-energy vehicles (NEVs) such as hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) petrol cars increasingly come to the fore as stepping stones to an all-electric future and a number of carmakers have ditched diesel. Hybrid petrols are cleaner while providing good performance and fuel economy. Plug-in hybrids go a step further by being able to run decent distances on pure electric power, but their local market penetration has been tiny as they’re more expensive than pure petrol or diesel cars.
As an example, the Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV on test retails for R1,741,800 — a steep premium over the Evoque diesel selling at R1,332,100.
The plug-in Evoque has a performance advantage over its 146kW/430Nm diesel stablemate and while both models have the same 213km/h top speed, the PHEV’s 6.4-second 0-100km/h sprint is two seconds better. You’re paying for two power plants in the car: an electric motor and a petrol engine, supported by batteries and a hi-tech control system to ensure it works harmoniously.
The Evoque PHEV pairs a three-cylinder 1.5l petrol engine with an electric motor for total outputs of 227kW and 540Nm. It can be charged from 0%-80% in about half an hour on a rapid DC public charger and in about two-and-a-half hours on a 7kW AC home charger.
New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two muscles into Mzansi
Land Rover says the car can be driven in pure electric mode for up to 60km (the test car’s real-world range was closer to 45km) and you can also set it to hybrid mode, which alternates between battery and petrol power.
I made a habit of plugging in the car every time I parked it at home at a regular 230V plug point, leaving the battery fully charged for journeys. I drove exclusively in hybrid mode and all my trips were short enough that the car never ran out of battery power. It will no doubt use a lot more fuel on longer drives once the battery drains, but in my mostly urban driving the PHEV Evoque averaged a remarkably efficient 2.0l/100km, matching the manufacturer’s claim. For comparison, the Evoque diesel’s quoted figure is 5.8l/100km.
The PHEV’s performance is smooth and punchy and the SUV accelerates without hesitation. Where diesels often have turbo lag, especially in Gauteng’s high altitude, the hybrid Evoque’s hearty, instant response stood out and made for an enjoyable drive. The car seamlessly switches between petrol and electric power and though you can hear when the petrol engine is doing the work, it’s a background thrum that doesn’t upset the car’s refinement.
The ride is comfortable on undulations but the car feels rather harsh over small ripples and bumps, despite being fitted with relatively high-profile tyres. There are SUVs — many of them much cheaper than the Evoque — that offer plusher rides.
Image: Denis Droppa
The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover at 4,371mm in length, which makes it pleasantly manoeuvrable while offering sufficient space for adults in the front and rear seats. The boot is a respectable 472l and contains a spacesaver spare wheel.
The car has real off-road capability with its 212mm ground clearance, intelligent all-wheel drive and torque vectoring by braking, with modes for mud, sand, snow, grass and gravel.
As you approach the vehicle, the flush door handles deploy automatically and the doors unlock. Ambient lighting and premium materials give the interior a swanky feel and the digitised interior is about as minimalist as it gets. There’s a small gearshifter on a smart wooden surface between the front seats, with the settings and controls all bundled into a floating 11.4” curved infotainment display and buttons on the steering.
The large infotainment screen has quick-access icons for climate control, driving modes and other regularly used functions, and overall it’s a fairly intuitive user interface that doesn’t cause major driving distraction. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connect wirelessly and there are several USB-C charging ports plus a wireless charger.
Overall the Evoque P300e PHEV provides a premium driving experience highlighted by its smooth and responsive power, with exceptional fuel economy in the right driving circumstances.
Ultimately it is difficult to justify its R409k price premium over the diesel model and it would take years to win back the difference in fuel savings. For now, PHEVs remain an expensive luxury — until the government introduces its promised subsidies to make NEVs cheaper.
