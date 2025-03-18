Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider

18 March 2025 - 09:11 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Suzuki XL6

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the practical Suzuki XL6.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mercedes-Benz E200

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the new Mercedes-Benz E200.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi Q7

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the updated Audi Q7.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Xiaomi raises EV delivery target for 2025 to 350,000 news
  2. New R7.5m Lamborghini Temerario now available to order in South Africa Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Reviews
  4. IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit Features
  5. McLaren welcomes audio house Bowers & Wilkins to F1 news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider