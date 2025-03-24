Priced at R938,000 and available exclusively in short-wheelbase specification, standout features include a honeycomb radiator grille, rear roof spoiler and 17-inch multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels shod with 215/60 tyres.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Transit Custom Sport joins our fleet
Image: Thomas Falkiner
It’s time to introduce the latest addition to the TimesLIVE Motoring long-term test fleet. Launched at the end of 2024, this “Magnetic” metallic grey Ford Transit Custom Sport will be under my custodianship for the next couple of months and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what it brings to the table.
One of the more intriguing models offered by Ford South Africa, the flashy brick-on-wheels is a practical load-lugger spiced up with racier exterior styling and a smidgen more engine power/torque compared to its base-spec sibling.
Though cynics might question the logic behind a sporty van, I think it’s a cool concept and one that presents an interesting dichotomy between performance and practicality.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
More than just a ritzy styling endeavour, the snout of the Transit Custom Sport conceals a more piquant version of the 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel found in the base-spec model. According to Ford it makes 125kW and 390Nm of torque — an increase of 25kW and 30Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a choice of five drive modes: Sport, Normal, Eco, Slippery and Tow/Haul.
Though Ford doesn’t quote any performance figures, it does claim a combined cycle fuel consumption figure of 8.0l/100km. On a 55l tank of diesel this equates to a theoretical maximum driving range of 687km. Maximum braked towing capacity measures in at 2,500kg.
Despite its flamboyant styling, the short-wheelbase Transit Custom Sport remains a serious workhorse with a capacious load compartment measuring 2,602mm long up to the soft-touch metal bulkhead and 1,392mm wide between the wheel arches. With a maximum load volume of 5.8m³, it can pack away three Euro pallets with a payload up to 1,023kg.
Access to the load compartment is via twin 180º-opening barn doors at the rear, as well as dual sliding side doors with integrated steps. The latter can be opened or closed remotely by holding down a button on the key fob — a neat party trick that makes life easier.
Six heavy-duty tie-down loops are provided to secure goods in transit, while a standard load area protection kit with full-height walls and a moulded floor helps minimise general cargo bay wear and tear. Indeed, commercial vehicles live tough lives.
Interior illumination is provided by a series of ultra-bright LEDs that makes working in low light a stress-free affair. Exclusive to this model is a switchable pair at the top of the barn doors that illuminate the area behind the vehicle’s rear bumper.
So there you have it. I’ll be your man in a van for the foreseeable future as I deliver the highs, the lows and the so-so of everyday life lived with the Ford Transit Custom Sport.
