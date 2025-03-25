Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mini Cooper C

25 March 2025 - 09:05 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the Mini Cooper C five-door. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Haval H7

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the retro-inspired Haval H7.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Suzuki XL6

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the practical Suzuki XL6.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior debuts in South Africa First Drives
  2. WATCH | Hyundai teases new Insteroid concept New Models
  3. Hidden gems: left-field luxury sedans that can be yours for under R350k Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the new BMW X3 New Models
  5. New Smart #5 is the brand's biggest car to date New Models

Latest Videos

a glitch in the car industry – INSTEROID
BMW X3 South African media launch