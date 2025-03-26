REVIEW | Does the Omoda C9 deliver on attainable luxury?

Buyers wanting a premium car experience for under R900,000 have fewer options these days.

Consider that the cheapest BMW costs R713,395 (118 Hatchback), which is before you start playing with the options list. A standard Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan now comes in at just over R902,000.

So the Chinese have swooped in, pandering to those on-the-up shoppers who want to flaunt their executive status without feeling shortchanged in the process.

For R785,900 you can have the Omoda C9, a sizeable sport-utility vehicle with a genuinely premium feel, equipped with just about every convenience that the average buyer would want — many of those items would be bundled as part of an extras package with the Germans. The all-wheel drive version of the Omoda costs R100,000 more.

My first taste of the C9 came at the recent SA Car of the Year test days, and the impression was positive on the surface.

Having spent a bit more time testing the model in the real world, it leaves me in no doubt that this could be one of the best, if not the best, Chinese cars on offer in Mzansi.

But allow me to get some of its issues out the way. First, the infotainment system takes some getting used to: it does not rate highly for user-friendliness, especially when trying to operate certain functions like navigation on the go.

Second, the presence of driver assistance functions such as a fatigue monitor are welcomed. But they are far too sensitive and intrusive.