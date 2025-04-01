Reviews

WATCH | Ignition reviews the 2025 Jeep Wrangler

01 April 2025 - 08:49 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the rugged new Jeep Wrangler.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance

Join Ignition TV presenter Kumbi Mtshakazi as he test drives the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mini Cooper C

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the Mini Cooper C five-door.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Haval H7

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the retro-inspired Haval H7.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Toyota Starlet Cross proves frugal and fun Reviews
  2. IN PICS | Red Bull to run special Honda tribute livery at Japanese Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. Mercedes-Benz stocking inventory in US before tariffs hit news
  4. WATCH | Ignition reviews the 2025 Jeep Wrangler Reviews
  5. Musk blames terrorism for fire at Rome Tesla dealership news

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes