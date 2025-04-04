Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our VW Amarok gets a Gerotek shakedown

Our 2.0 TDI manual takes tough tests in stride

04 April 2025 - 10:53
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The hardy Amarok base has proven its mettle over the past few months
The hardy Amarok base has proven its mettle over the past few months
Image: Brenwin Naidu

If you hate early morning starts, a career in motoring journalism might not be for you.

From catching red-eye flights to getting a jump on predawn lighting for pictures, the gig usually involves rising when everyone else in the house is dreaming.

No complaints from me here — feeling chipper last Tuesday while nosing our long-term Amarok out onto the N14 for the customary shakedown at Gerotek testing facilities in Tshwane.

By now you are familiar with our base, white double cab, experienced in authentic workhorse specification. That includes a six-speed manual shifter, linked to the least powerful engine offered in the range: a 2.0l diesel with a single turbocharger.

Its best sprint time was a snip over the 12-second mark.
Its best sprint time was a snip over the 12-second mark.
Image: Brenwin Naidu

Buyers with a penchant for more can go for the twin-turbocharged iteration of the same displacement or the 3.0l V6, also a turbocharged-diesel source.

Since taking delivery in October, our Amarok has seen its share of the country. December travels took it to Cape Town and Gqeberha.

As a daily commuter it has proved to be a pleasant companion, taking anxiety away from traversing crumbling roads, negotiating Johannesburg floods and, on occasion, easily mounting pavements where parking is limited.

Suspension track surfaces include simulated corrugations and potholes.
Suspension track surfaces include simulated corrugations and potholes.
Image: Brenwin Naidu

In previous updates we commented that the base Amarok felt stout enough under hard acceleration with sufficient torque to comfortably hold its own on the freeway.

We thought we would get some numbers down for reference, using the main straight at Gerotek and the trusted VBOX testing equipment.

After dispatching three 0-100km/h runs, the results were in close range: variations around 12 seconds.

The best was 12.25 seconds, executed with the traction control deactivated. We had no expectations of the heavy double cab being a sprinting champion. It is a motor geared for economy, steady pulling power and low-stress longevity.

Fat rubber adds to a well-damped ride quality.
Fat rubber adds to a well-damped ride quality.
Image: Supplied

My next stop at Gerotek was at the suspension track. It is a course that never fails to fascinate. It is a wide strip with three lanes — the outer two with fearsome layouts designed to test proper military vehicles. One obstacle is labelled as “waves” and resembles exactly that, concrete waves. It would probably split a bakkie in half, with the kind of axle articulation it induces.

We opted to keep the Amarok within intended operating parameters and stuck to the middle lane of the course. Which is no walk in the park. The section evolves from corrugations to simulated potholes, Belgian cobblestones and onto two stages of washboard surfaces. It provides a proper and literal shakedown.

Testing cars here over the years, it is always interesting how differently vehicles behave, some being more rattled than others, attesting to standards in build quality and integrity.

No rattles emerged after the suspension track test.
No rattles emerged after the suspension track test.
Image: Brenwin Naidu

With double wishbones at the front supported by leaf springs at the rear and a traditional ladder-frame, the bakkie was designed for tough applications all day. So it barely broke a sweat and its plump tyres added a further layer of comfort to proceedings. I'm Happy to report that after two runs down the gruelling suspension track, no trim rattled loose and everything still feels as tidy as it did when we fetched the vehicle new.

Last but not least, I headed off to the dynamic handling circuit, where group motoring editor Denis Droppa was exploring the competencies of Ford's Mustang Dark Horse. Once the circuit had been warmed-up by the American muscle car, I put down a leisurely lap in the Amarok (which is also rear-wheel drive), just to feel it out.

Modern double cabs have become polished to an almost car-like level. The Amarok (and its Ranger donor) are probably the best examples of this evolution. Respectable body-control, steering that is not as vague as might be expected and a confident feel in and out of corners, it is a workhorse that can hustle its load in tidy fashion.

TEST LOGBOOK: LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual

ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km

CURRENT ODOMETER: 9,500km

PRAISES: Tough tests reveal real substance under the skin.

GRIPES: Nothing of concern this month.

AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.3l/100km

MORE:

LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | We examine the running costs of our VW Amarok

The other day an esteemed fellow colleague in our building's motoring hub and I had an enthusiastic chat about the benefits of ladder-frame vehicle ...
Motoring
1 month ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our VW Amarok goes cross-country touring

Fuel consumption reduces significantly over long-distance holiday trip
Motoring
2 months ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our VW Amarok carries a light load before a long haul

Bakkie custodianship equals practical perks, writes Brenwin Naidu
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the VW Touareg will appeal to those who value substance over status Reviews
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our VW Amarok gets a Gerotek shakedown Reviews
  3. Piastri sets the pace in chaotic second Japanese Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  4. Car tariff to cost US consumers more than $30bn in first year news
  5. WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage captures drunk driver ploughing into Cape Town ... news

Latest Videos

Ministers Ronald Lamola and Parks Tau update on South Africa's strategic ...
Medusa - Hold On اول كليب لرابورة {Rap Tunisien}