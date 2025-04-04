With double wishbones at the front supported by leaf springs at the rear and a traditional ladder-frame, the bakkie was designed for tough applications all day. So it barely broke a sweat and its plump tyres added a further layer of comfort to proceedings. I'm happy to report that after two runs down the gruelling suspension track, no trim rattled loose and everything still feels as tidy as it did when we fetched the vehicle new.
Last but not least, I headed off to the dynamic handling circuit, where group motoring editor Denis Droppa was exploring the competencies of Ford's Mustang Dark Horse. Once the circuit had been warmed-up by the American muscle car, I put down a leisurely lap in the Amarok (which is also rear-wheel drive), just to feel it out.
Modern double cabs have become polished to an almost car-like level. The Amarok (and its Ranger donor) are probably the best examples of this evolution. Respectable body-control, steering that is not as vague as might be expected and a confident feel in and out of corners, it is a workhorse that can hustle its load in tidy fashion.
TEST LOGBOOK: LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual
- ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km
- CURRENT ODOMETER: 9,500km
- PRAISES: Tough tests reveal real substance under the skin.
- GRIPES: Nothing of concern this month.
- AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.3l/100km
LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our VW Amarok gets a Gerotek shakedown
Our 2.0 TDI manual takes tough tests in stride
Image: Brenwin Naidu
If you hate early morning starts, a career in motoring journalism might not be for you.
From catching red-eye flights to getting a jump on predawn lighting for pictures, the gig usually involves rising when everyone else in the house is dreaming.
No complaints from me here — feeling chipper last Tuesday while nosing our long-term Amarok out onto the N14 for the customary shakedown at Gerotek testing facilities in Tshwane.
By now you are familiar with our base, white double cab, experienced in authentic workhorse specification. That includes a six-speed manual shifter, linked to the least powerful engine offered in the range: a 2.0l diesel with a single turbocharger.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Buyers with a penchant for more can go for the twin-turbocharged iteration of the same displacement or the 3.0l V6, also a turbocharged-diesel source.
Since taking delivery in October, our Amarok has seen its share of the country. December travels took it to Cape Town and Gqeberha.
As a daily commuter it has proved to be a pleasant companion, taking anxiety away from traversing crumbling roads, negotiating Johannesburg floods and, on occasion, easily mounting pavements where parking is limited.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
In previous updates we commented that the base Amarok felt stout enough under hard acceleration with sufficient torque to comfortably hold its own on the freeway.
We thought we would get some numbers down for reference, using the main straight at Gerotek and the trusted VBOX testing equipment.
After dispatching three 0-100km/h runs, the results were in close range: variations around 12 seconds.
The best was 12.25 seconds, executed with the traction control deactivated. We had no expectations of the heavy double cab being a sprinting champion. It is a motor geared for economy, steady pulling power and low-stress longevity.
Image: Supplied
My next stop at Gerotek was at the suspension track. It is a course that never fails to fascinate. It is a wide strip with three lanes — the outer two with fearsome layouts designed to test proper military vehicles. One obstacle is labelled as “waves” and resembles exactly that, concrete waves. It would probably split a bakkie in half, with the kind of axle articulation it induces.
We opted to keep the Amarok within intended operating parameters and stuck to the middle lane of the course. Which is no walk in the park. The section evolves from corrugations to simulated potholes, Belgian cobblestones and onto two stages of washboard surfaces. It provides a proper and literal shakedown.
Testing cars here over the years, it is always interesting how differently vehicles behave, some being more rattled than others, attesting to standards in build quality and integrity.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
With double wishbones at the front supported by leaf springs at the rear and a traditional ladder-frame, the bakkie was designed for tough applications all day. So it barely broke a sweat and its plump tyres added a further layer of comfort to proceedings. I'm happy to report that after two runs down the gruelling suspension track, no trim rattled loose and everything still feels as tidy as it did when we fetched the vehicle new.
Last but not least, I headed off to the dynamic handling circuit, where group motoring editor Denis Droppa was exploring the competencies of Ford's Mustang Dark Horse. Once the circuit had been warmed-up by the American muscle car, I put down a leisurely lap in the Amarok (which is also rear-wheel drive), just to feel it out.
Modern double cabs have become polished to an almost car-like level. The Amarok (and its Ranger donor) are probably the best examples of this evolution. Respectable body-control, steering that is not as vague as might be expected and a confident feel in and out of corners, it is a workhorse that can hustle its load in tidy fashion.
TEST LOGBOOK: LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual
MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | We examine the running costs of our VW Amarok
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our VW Amarok goes cross-country touring
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our VW Amarok carries a light load before a long haul
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos