Reviews

REVIEW | Why legacy brand fans will like the VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life

11 April 2025 - 06:52
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Softer styling has a generic flavour, optional R-Line trim enlivens the package.
Softer styling has a generic flavour, optional R-Line trim enlivens the package.
Image: Supplied

There are some gloomy sentiments expressed about the futures of legacy carmakers in the modern motoring landscape.

Even giants like Volkswagen have not been immune to the onslaught of the booming Chinese automotive sector, which seems to have beat the Europeans at their own game, particularly where the growth of electric vehicles is concerned.

It is very clear attitudes towards Chinese vehicles had changed in SA too. Titles such as Haval, Chery, Jetour, BAIC, GAC, Omoda and Jaecoo might have meant nothing a decade ago but today they are firm fixtures in the lexicon of the average new car shopper.

Of course, there are many buyers who continue to stand by brands with a proven reputation, a long-standing market presence and an established track record of locally-built and developed offerings. However, there are also many who care less for that,  wowed instead by the high levels of standard features, attractive (if derivative) styling and the competitive pricing that defines the new Chinese set.

Cabin has fewer buttons than before, but physical steering wheel switchgear remains.
Cabin has fewer buttons than before, but physical steering wheel switchgear remains.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen launched its third-generation Tiguan towards the end of 2024. Pricing ranges between R664,500 for the basic model and R852,500 for the 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion.

This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

That price band would put consumers in the midst of larger Chinese machinery with alluring cachet and a grocery list of standard kit. Products such as the premium-aspirational Omoda C9 come to mind.

However, while the Eastern options are beset with well-documented quirks in the areas of infotainment and powertrain calibration, a product such as the Tiguan delivers an experience largely free of idiosyncrasies.

Twistable selector replaces conventional gearstick.
Twistable selector replaces conventional gearstick.
Image: Supplied

Largely free, but not completely devoid of criticism. We first drove the car at its launch and came away declaring it had refined the recipe set by its forebears. Spending a lengthier time with the model cements the view, but revealed certain aspects to get used to.

This includes the gear selector stalk, a twistable fixture right of the steering column that takes time to get familiar with: you may inadvertently snatch D thinking it was R. The air-conditioning vents on our test unit were sticky and finicky, not an isolated issue, apparently, as we were told they had been replaced before during the car's rotation in the national media fleet.

Quality remains of a good standard but it is clear there was a rationalisation of materials  in comparison to the previous Tiguan, which seemed to have a richer constitution.

The cost-saving aura might have also been amplified by having hopped out of the flagship Touareg, tested shortly before the Tiguan arrived.

Integrated rear light-bar now a Volkswagen signature.
Integrated rear light-bar now a Volkswagen signature.
Image: Supplied

Interestingly, the Life unit we had was optioned out with many of the features that could be had in the Touareg. This includes massaging front seats with heating and ventilation, a heated steering wheel, panoramic roof and adaptive cruise control. It also sported black leatherette upholstery.

The extremely modest outward appearance of the Life model belied the fitment of the high-end features, rolling on demure 215/65/17 wheels. Its plump sidewalls made for a comfortable ride and were perfectly suited to the pothole-ridden conditions of Johannesburg.

Much has been said about the visual evolution of the new Tiguan, taking on a decidedly softer look than before. The R-Line trim does enliven the package somewhat.

Behind the wheel, it serves up those typically Volkswagen driving textures, a confident feel from the steering and suspension, unobstructed sight lines (the little quarter windows at the front are great) and pleasant sense overall.

Commodious boot measures 652 litres.
Commodious boot measures 652 litres.
Image: Supplied

The Tiguan feels as spacious as its dimensions reflect, with a length of 4,539mm and 1,631mm height. Its luggage compartment of 652l is above-average for the class, extending to 1,650l.

If budget allows, we would encourage opting for the 2.0 TDI derivative. The 1.4 TSI (110kW/250Nm) gets the job done, no more, no less, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch. We achieved an average consumption of 6.9l/100km. Neither spectacular nor terrible.

Spacious, visually inoffensive and peppered with all the familiar Volkswagen textures, the new Tiguan will remain a compelling choice for buyers who prefer to play it safe, betting on the proven experiences associated with a legacy brand.

