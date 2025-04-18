REVIEW | Audi Q3 35 TDI Sportback extols diesel virtues

Audi launched its second-generation (current) Q3 range in 2019, but only recently has it introduced a diesel derivative .

You could probably blame the Dieselgate emissions saga for that. The scandal had far-reaching effects on global product planning for the Volkswagen Group as a whole.

If you recall, diesel technology was once a cornerstone for the organisation, widespread throughout its offerings across various brands.

And while the German monolith tried to make an effortless segue towards electrification in the wake of those embarrassing revelations, that plan did not quite materialise as envisaged.

Locally, Audi seems to be having a tough time. Dwindling sales have led to a reduction in its dealership footprint. These days, the carmaker seems to be focusing more on bolstering its pre-owned and aftersales businesses in Mzansi, instead of relying on new releases to drive activity. Its high-priced, all-electric wares are not getting much attention from buyers.

Some readers may remember that in 2024 we ran a Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition in our long-term test program. The car had plenty going for it, but there was one aspect that we could not quite wrap our heads around.

At the time, the 35 TFSI Black Edition was the second most-expensive model in the Q3 range, but it wielded the smallest engine, that familiar 1.4l turbocharged-petrol unit.

Audi had intended for the model to offer flagship status, bundled with just about every optional extra in the catalogue.

But one wondered: why not just buy the base 35 TFSI and specify it to your liking, or get the 40 TFSI, with its more potent 2.0l turbocharged-petrol, which undercut the Black Edition by a decent margin?