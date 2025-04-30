LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Wrapping up our time with the VW Amarok 2.0 TDI

There is an interesting account on X which showcases the decay and ruin of Johannesburg over the past decade or so.

Using Google Earth images “Jozi vs Jozi” puts the spotlight on how the basics have crumbled: eroding sidewalks, disappearing metal infrastructure, potholes deep enough to bath in and a whole lot more.

Depressing — but what else can resilient Joburgers do but keep on keeping on? First of all, you need the right wheels to navigate the wasteland. A low-slung performance hatchback donning low-profiles that look as if they were painted on is just not feasible. You need a bakkie.