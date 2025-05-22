This one-pedal rhythm becomes second nature after a while. Hopping out of the Countryman SE and into a different, petrol-powered vehicle, it took me some time to get back into the “normal” way of things.
Another thing about driving an EV, is that you feel smug about commuting around while emitting zero pollutants. Seeing fuming diesel trucks and poorly-maintained passenger cars billowing smoke have become serious emotional triggers for me.
Yes, of course, the resource-intensive production of EV models is not entirely great for the planet. And at the end of the day my charging juice does originate from one of the national power parastatal's many coal-burning operations. But still, one completely understands and sees the benefit of how EVs can help improve urban air quality.
When not musing philosophically about the environment from behind the wheel of the Mini, owners will find themselves enjoying the instant response and punch of the powertrain, with an acceleration time under six seconds, good enough to vanquish the average hot hatchback. We will put it to the Gerotek test for the numbers, but in day-to-day settings, this large Mini is plenty quick.
Its sizeable boot has been up to the task of grocery-getting, including two trips to OR Tambo airport, laden with luggage. The other day a three-door Mini Cooper S arrived for testing and parked alongside it. The Countryman just about towers over it.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Crossing the 1,000km mark in our MINI Countryman SE ALL4
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Life with an electric vehicle prompts an adjustment in outlook and attitude.
One is obviously more mindful of their driving habits, journey patterns and routes, approaching matters in a way that keeps dreaded range anxiety to a minimum.
As the custodian of the Mini Countryman SE in our long-term test fleet, you could say my behaviour towards charging has been diligent: every plug-in opportunity that presents itself is taken.
One is lucky to live in close vicinity of at least three different charging stations, two at the local shopping centre and one right at the source the local infrastructure itself, which is the main office of GridCars SA. We also have a low-output AC charger in the parking bay of our Johannesburg headquarters.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
For the duration of the test period, BMW SA offered to arrange a wallbox charger at my residence.
Such an arrangement was not feasible and had to be declined, as, like most young Mzansi citizens, my slice of the property market is a sectional title in an apartment, with a ground floor covered parking bay sans electricity points for an electric vehicle charging set-up.
No matter, because life over the past month and 1,000km has been fairly easy. It helps that the vehicle has a full-charge range of 400km. And when driven in the vehicle's Green mode, with ancillary functions like the climate control in a lower setting, you find that the battery level hardly moves.
“One-pedal operation” is a term you will often hear in conversation with EV owners. And no, it does not have anything to do with using a sewing machine. Rather, it means taking full advantage of the regenerative braking system, which is often quite pronounced in the way it works once you lift off the accelerator, thus avoiding the need to physically depress the middle pedal.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
This one-pedal rhythm becomes second nature after a while. Hopping out of the Countryman SE and into a different, petrol-powered vehicle, it took me some time to get back into the “normal” way of things.
Another thing about driving an EV, is that you feel smug about commuting around while emitting zero pollutants. Seeing fuming diesel trucks and poorly-maintained passenger cars billowing smoke have become serious emotional triggers for me.
Yes, of course, the resource-intensive production of EV models is not entirely great for the planet. And at the end of the day my charging juice does originate from one of the national power parastatal's many coal-burning operations. But still, one completely understands and sees the benefit of how EVs can help improve urban air quality.
When not musing philosophically about the environment from behind the wheel of the Mini, owners will find themselves enjoying the instant response and punch of the powertrain, with an acceleration time under six seconds, good enough to vanquish the average hot hatchback. We will put it to the Gerotek test for the numbers, but in day-to-day settings, this large Mini is plenty quick.
Its sizeable boot has been up to the task of grocery-getting, including two trips to OR Tambo airport, laden with luggage. The other day a three-door Mini Cooper S arrived for testing and parked alongside it. The Countryman just about towers over it.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Trying to squeeze myself into the more compact Mini had me longing instead for the easy egress and ingress of the Countryman, as well as its rear doors, which make life a whole lot easier, particularly for rear occupants. That is why the concept of a big Mini was conceived in the first place, appealing to buyers who want those distinctive brand hallmarks, but have totally outgrown the limited capabilities of the original format.
Another thing that has required adjustment, especially coming out of my last longer-term tester (a bakkie); is the alertness levels for potholes. It is a good thing the Mini is fairly agile on its feet, because those 19-inch rollers were not designed for surmounting craters in the asphalt.
In our next update, we plan to take a long-distance trip out to visit an off-grid solar charging facility in Wolmaransstad.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4 joins our fleet
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Five things I learnt road-tripping our Ford Transit Custom Sport
LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Wrapping up our time with the VW Amarok 2.0 TDI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos