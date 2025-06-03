Safety remains the cornerstone and the Lidar sensor scans the surroundings on the move, picking out cars, lanes and other objects in the EX90’s proximity. All that’s needed is to keep your hands on the wheel at all times and it will self-throttle, brake and turn into curves proficiently. The system is let down only by municipal ineptness where road markings have faded and deactivates quickly and warns the driver to take the reins.
Foibles? Putting all major controls into a single digital hub will not be to everyone’s liking, but I’m all for it. The digital key, which the car senses on approach, is too small, though, and easy to lose. Apart from this, the car didn’t put a foot wrong for me.
The closest rivals to this luxury electric Volvo are the BMW iX 50 and Mercedes-Benz EQS 450. While the BMW looks the part and is priced marginally lower than the Volvo’s R2,650,00, it doesn’t accommodate seven people. The Mercedes is R82,000 more expensive and can be optioned with seven seats.
Having tested all three, it’s the Volvo EX90 that's coming home with me for its blend of luxury, style, functionality and Lidar sensors. It’s sold as standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and a three-year/60,000km maintenance plan.
Volvo Car SA provides new EV owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.
REVIEW | Why the Volvo EX90 is the definitive eco-warrior SUV
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Remember the Volvo XC90? Large, square, Swedish SUV for seven passengers that wouldn’t look out of place on a school run? What’s on test this week is the new Volvo EX90 Twin Performance Ultra, the new electric iteration of that bastion of practicality.
The XC90 continues to be offered with the new EX90, with the facelifted model with hybrid powertrains set to arrive in this market later in the year. For now though, is this the ultimate family electric vehicle (EV) perched on 22" wheels?
Despite sharing much of the functional hallmarks with the conventional peer, the EX90 is a differently styled and marginally larger proposition. The positives begin with ample room in the cabin and the refinement and luxury that permeates on entry with keyless unlock and start.
The comfort, build quality and material choices are right up there with the Germans, but visually there's nothing new. It apes the Sensus infotainment system ushered in by the smaller Volvo EX30, which is South Africa's best selling EV.
Most buttons and controls are deleted completely, moved to digital menus in the 14.5" touchscreen main display. Even the cubby hole and steering column adjustments are operated from a screen; such is the relentless pursuit of minimalism.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
The portrait-orientated screen runs on Google Android Automotive and includes all the associated extensions such as Google Maps and Play Store. Voice activated commands will have the EX90 reply to many questions while amenities include a head-up display, a 9" digital driver’s information screen, soft-close doors, a powered tailgate and more.
The well-shaped, heated and electric seats designed by chiropractors are covered in a leather-like material made from PET bottles. A sensor on the steering wheel monitors head movements, warning the driver if not focused on the road ahead.
Powering the EX90 is a 107kWh battery feeding twin electric motors on the front and rear axles to make it all-wheel drive. Total system output is 380kW and 910Nm, and it’s rated with a 0-100km/h sprint in a quick 4.9 seconds. New Volvo cars are now governed to a 180km/h top speed.
Range is a big plus. A full charge from empty using a high-speed DC charger takes about an hour and promises 530km, though Volvo says 604km is possible. This claim was never trialed, but it was frugal and I drove without range anxiety, and it didn’t disappoint. A single top-up was required in a cold week of testing in urban conditions and deploying the heater didn’t threaten the range much.
The performance feels strong and it’s an easy and light steer everywhere. The cushy damping and the driving aids are highlights, especially the optional Pilot Assist. If fitted, things get interesting when you pop the gear selector into cruise control mode and the Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) sensor (the prominent letterbox on its roof) comes to the fore.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Safety remains the cornerstone and the Lidar sensor scans the surroundings on the move, picking out cars, lanes and other objects in the EX90’s proximity. All that’s needed is to keep your hands on the wheel at all times and it will self-throttle, brake and turn into curves proficiently. The system is let down only by municipal ineptness where road markings have faded and deactivates quickly and warns the driver to take the reins.
Foibles? Putting all major controls into a single digital hub will not be to everyone’s liking, but I’m all for it. The digital key, which the car senses on approach, is too small, though, and easy to lose. Apart from this, the car didn’t put a foot wrong for me.
The closest rivals to this luxury electric Volvo are the BMW iX 50 and Mercedes-Benz EQS 450. While the BMW looks the part and is priced marginally lower than the Volvo’s R2,650,00, it doesn’t accommodate seven people. The Mercedes is R82,000 more expensive and can be optioned with seven seats.
Having tested all three, it’s the Volvo EX90 that's coming home with me for its blend of luxury, style, functionality and Lidar sensors. It’s sold as standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and a three-year/60,000km maintenance plan.
Volvo Car SA provides new EV owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.
READ MORE:
How to get your Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck in the mud
REVIEW | The MINI Cooper S fights for its identity in a changing world
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | How does our Ford Transit Custom Sport handle the urban hustle?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos