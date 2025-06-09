LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | How does a MINI Countryman SE All4 handle a 465km round trip?

Long-distance touring with an electric vehicle can be daunting.

Not only is there the prospect of “range anxiety” to deal with, there is also the notion of “charger anxiety”, as a seasoned consultant on the subject explained to me.

The fear is that even though you might have enough juice to get from one point to the next, your intended charging destination could be occupied or offline. Load-shedding is usually the cause for the latter.

Luckily, GridCars, which operates most of the charging facilities in South Africa, has app functionality which informs users what the status of their chosen facility is.

Last weekend myself and our long-term MINI Countryman SE embarked on our first-ever cross-province drive: from Joburg to Wolmaransstad and back — the furthest I had ever travelled in an electric vehicle, ever.

Happily I can report that neither of the earlier-mentioned “anxieties” wracked my brain. The whole journey was as smooth as one could hope for, popping my long-distance electric trip cherry.