The other day, while sitting in the van waiting for my partner to return from the shop, I was bored and decided to press the menu button on the steering wheel to waste a few minutes.
I’ve performed this action before but in this instance I was not in a rush so I could spend more time analysing the sub-menus that popped up in the display. I scrolled down, selected “Settings” and then, right at the bottom of the list, “Display”.
It was here I had an eureka moment as I learnt I could configure the right side of the gauge to display a tachometer. In this menu I also discovered I could customise the speedometer to mimic a classic, old-school round dial as opposed to a numbered readout.
I checked this option at the same time.
I thumbed the back button a few times and to my satisfaction saw the instrument cluster now featured a vertical tachometer. Suffice to say it’s been something of a game changer to the Custom Sport “ownership” experience and something I’ve been missing over the past few thousand kilometres. I'm big on mechanical sympathy and as such I like keeping tabs of engine revs, particularly in cars powered by diesel and particularly when they’re warming up (which usually takes longer than in a petrol car).
So, sorry Ford. Maybe I’m getting to that age where I’m confused by tech or perhaps I should spend more time reading my owner's manuals. Either way, I hope we can put this indiscretion behind us and move on.
2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport | Update 4
- ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 3,458km
- CURRENT ODOMETER: 6,601km
- AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 8.4l/100km
- PRICE AS TESTED: R938,000
- PRAISES: Turns out there is a tachometer — hooray!
- GRIPES: Took this technopeasant nearly three months to find it.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Ford Transit Custom Sport reveals its tach
Image: Thomas Falkiner
I have a rather embarrassing confession to make. In a previous update I criticised my long-term Ford Transit Custom Sport for not being equipped with a tachometer.
I called it an “oversight” and made my displeasure known. After all, what manufacturer in 2025 decides to deliberately omit a rev-counter from a vehicle fitted with a modern turbodiesel engine? Especially when you have a large 8" digital instrument cluster at your disposal.
Anyway, it turns out I was mistaken.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
The other day, while sitting in the van waiting for my partner to return from the shop, I was bored and decided to press the menu button on the steering wheel to waste a few minutes.
I’ve performed this action before but in this instance I was not in a rush so I could spend more time analysing the sub-menus that popped up in the display. I scrolled down, selected “Settings” and then, right at the bottom of the list, “Display”.
It was here I had an eureka moment as I learnt I could configure the right side of the gauge to display a tachometer. In this menu I also discovered I could customise the speedometer to mimic a classic, old-school round dial as opposed to a numbered readout.
I checked this option at the same time.
I thumbed the back button a few times and to my satisfaction saw the instrument cluster now featured a vertical tachometer. Suffice to say it’s been something of a game changer to the Custom Sport “ownership” experience and something I’ve been missing over the past few thousand kilometres. I'm big on mechanical sympathy and as such I like keeping tabs of engine revs, particularly in cars powered by diesel and particularly when they’re warming up (which usually takes longer than in a petrol car).
So, sorry Ford. Maybe I’m getting to that age where I’m confused by tech or perhaps I should spend more time reading my owner's manuals. Either way, I hope we can put this indiscretion behind us and move on.
2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport | Update 4
MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | How does our Ford Transit Custom Sport handle the urban hustle?
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Five things I learnt road-tripping our Ford Transit Custom Sport
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Transit Custom Sport joins our fleet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos