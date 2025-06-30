Reviews

WATCH | What’s the best used SUV for R500k or less?

30 June 2025 - 12:17 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they assist a viewer to find a spacious, off-road-capable SUV with a budget of R500,000.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV talks to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts in conversation with AutoTrader CEO George Mienie as they unpack the driving forces behind AutoTrader’s ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | What’s the best used hot hatch for a R290k budget?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used VW Golf GTI-rivalling hot hatchback for a budget of R290,000.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | What's the best used single-cab bakkie for under R300k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a reliable and fuel-efficient used single-cab bakkie for under R300,000.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Practical new Kia Sorento makes strong case for diesel-powered ... First Drives
  2. Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry Features
  3. WATCH | What’s the best used SUV for R500k or less? Reviews
  4. Horner says F1 now looking like a two-horse race Motorsport
  5. Nissan to delay supplier payments to preserve cash flow: internal e-mails Motoring

Latest Videos

BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer
Umjolo: The Gone Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix