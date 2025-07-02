Five things I learnt driving the Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD

5: Well put together and generously appointed
One thing that impressed me about the H7 is its interior build quality. From the way the weighted doors close with a reassuring "thunk" to the pleasingly tactile plastics used in the construction of the dashboard and wobble-free centre console, the SUV does feel like it’ll go the distance in terms of fielding everyday wear and tear.
Though I didn’t care for the stupidly over-engineered gear lever or the incessant audible pings and bongs that seem to accompany every button press or menu input, I did enjoy the bidirectional air vents and heated/ventilated front seats upholstered in black leather. Ditto the heated steering wheel, wireless charging, panoramic glass sunroof, dual-zone climate control, adjustable ambient lighting and large digital instrument cluster. There’s a hearty amount of kit packed into the machine, which does make it something of a bargain.
Another great feature is the 14.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that syncs wirelessly with Apple CarPlay. I’ve never seen Google Maps displayed so impressively large. Despite many of the vehicle’s features being built into it, I applaud Haval for supplementing it with physical buttons for controlling things such as fan speed, air recirculation, ventilation modes and front/rear windscreen defrosting. The small but significant feature makes life much less distracting when you’re sitting behind the wheel.
The H7 driving position is excellent for an SUV of its ilk and there’s plenty of scope for fine tuning your fit thanks to an eight-way electronically adjustable seat and a steering wheel that adjusts for rake and reach. Even set up for my lanky 1.88m frame, rear leg room remains capacious enough to accommodate anyone except maybe an NBA centre. The 483l boot (plenty for weekend wedding attire and other personal paraphernalia associated with a weekend in the country) is accessible via a powered tailgate, a nice touch.
Five things I learnt driving the Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD
Image: Thomas Falkiner
The Haval H7 line-up arrived in South Africa at the beginning of the year.
The China carmaker’s answer to the more established likes of the VW Tiguan, Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage and Ford Territory, to name a few, is a family-sized SUV that merges assured exterior styling with the generous specification levels we’ve learnt to expect from the Great Wall Motor sub-brand.
I recently spent a few days with the mid-tier H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD model and this is what I learnt from my time behind the wheel.
1: There’s plenty of power on tap
Behind that rather angry facade (one reminiscent of the Jeep Renegade) lurks a 2.0l GWM-developed four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine punching out a claimed 170kW and 380Nm of torque. It’s a willing unit and one that endows the 1,715kg H7 with some impressive off-the-line shove.
Though the carmaker doesn’t supply claimed performance data, I’d hazard a guess the SUV hits 100km/h in around the seven second mark. Maybe a whisker less at sea level on a chilly winter’s day. In gear acceleration is equally pleasing, the H7 hardly breaking sweat when you call on it to pass endlessly long lines of slow moving trucks that litter the Western Cape’s route roads.
Reasonably quiet and refined for a modern Chinese four-banger, the force fed motor offers a plethora of drive modes and comes paired to a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that offers smooth, effortless shifting up and down the cogs. The presence of steering wheel paddles lets you to swap gears manually should the need arise.
Left to its own devices the box mostly does a stellar job, though I did find, specially when driving in Eco Mode, it has an annoying tendency to hunt between ninth and eighth gears when travelling at highway speeds, which ironically does your fuel consumption no favours. To get around the quirk I simply selected manual mode and left it in top gear whenever I was cruising the N1.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
2: You’ll probably visit the pumps quite often
Despite concentrated efforts, the best I saw flashed on the H7’s trip computer was 9.5l/100km. Over the entirety of my test period, most of which was resigned to relatively sedate freeway driving, I averaged more than 11l/100km, which isn’t great and a lot more than what you might average in something fitted with a turbodiesel engine. In everyday urban traffic I would expect the number to be worse, culminating in frequent visits to the fuel pumps. If you’re looking for a frugal SUV I’d suggest you explore other options.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
3: It rides firm but handles well
A lot of SUVs feel soft and spongy but the H7 isn’t one of them. Riding on large 19-inch alloy wheels, the RAV4 rival sports a surprisingly firm suspension setup similar to the one I experienced in my long-term Ford Territory 1.8 Titanium. As a result it can feel a bit choppy across ill-kept surfaces. The tradeoff is a vehicle that handles well for what it is.
After travelling inland for a recent wedding, I had an opportunity to steer my test unit down beautiful twisting backroads around the greater Caledon area. In doing so I discovered the H7 can be flung about with a fair degree of enthusiasm. Though the relatively direct steering might be utterly devoid of feel (my Logtiech G29 and copy of Gran Turismo 7 give me more feedback), a taught chassis, plenty mechanical grip and a chassis that manages lateral forces well (not much roly-poly action through corners) means you can attack bends with relative gusto.
Dynamically, I'd put it up there with the Territory, which is pretty high praise in this segment.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
4: Off-road credentials
I didn’t take the H7 off-roading as I simply didn’t have enough time. However, after glancing at said vehicle’s spec sheet it should prove fairly competent when steered off the beaten track as it sports 200mm of ground clearance, a 24º approach angle and 30º departure angle.
You also get an intelligent all-wheel drive system with many preset modes programmed for tackling certain types of terrain (Snow, Mud, Sand, Grass, Uneven Road or Auto), hill descent control, a 360º transparent view camera (to better spot unseen obstacles approaching or beneath the vehicle), off-road cruise control and an electronic locking rear differential for when things get specially slippery.
Though not a hardcore enthusiast’s 4x4 by any stretch of the imagination, the H7 should prove more than adept at conquering lonely gravel roads and Jeep tracks in all weather conditions with ease.
5: Well put together and generously appointed
One thing that impressed me about the H7 is its interior build quality. From the way the weighted doors close with a reassuring "thunk" to the pleasingly tactile plastics used in the construction of the dashboard and wobble-free centre console, the SUV does feel like it’ll go the distance in terms of fielding everyday wear and tear.
Though I didn’t care for the stupidly over-engineered gear lever or the incessant audible pings and bongs that seem to accompany every button press or menu input, I did enjoy the bidirectional air vents and heated/ventilated front seats upholstered in black leather. Ditto the heated steering wheel, wireless charging, panoramic glass sunroof, dual-zone climate control, adjustable ambient lighting and large digital instrument cluster. There’s a hearty amount of kit packed into the machine, which does make it something of a bargain.
Another great feature is the 14.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that syncs wirelessly with Apple CarPlay. I’ve never seen Google Maps displayed so impressively large. Despite many of the vehicle’s features being built into it, I applaud Haval for supplementing it with physical buttons for controlling things such as fan speed, air recirculation, ventilation modes and front/rear windscreen defrosting. The small but significant feature makes life much less distracting when you’re sitting behind the wheel.
The H7 driving position is excellent for an SUV of its ilk and there’s plenty of scope for fine tuning your fit thanks to an eight-way electronically adjustable seat and a steering wheel that adjusts for rake and reach. Even set up for my lanky 1.88m frame, rear leg room remains capacious enough to accommodate anyone except maybe an NBA centre. The 483l boot (plenty for weekend wedding attire and other personal paraphernalia associated with a weekend in the country) is accessible via a powered tailgate, a nice touch.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Summary
Fairly easy on the eye, seemingly well built and packed to the rafters with standard niceties, the H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD has a lot going for it. Even more so when you factor in the punchy turbocharged motor and above average off-road capabilities offered by its all-wheel drive system and rear differential lock, something that will certainly appeal to those who want to use their vehicle for more than weekly school/shopping runs.
While its questionable thirst for fuel counts against it, the mid-range model makes a strong case for itself and should, if you’re willing to shun proven European/Japanese marques in favour of Chinese, certainly be on your radar.
Fast facts: 2025 Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD
READ MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Ford Transit Custom Sport reveals its tach
REVIEW | The Ford Mustang 5.0 GT isn't horsing about
LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Recapping six months with our Ford Territory 1.8 Titanium
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos