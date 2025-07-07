The Countryman SE is quicker than the MINI Cooper JCW, with its claimed sprint time of 6.1 seconds. It is not quicker (on paper) than the petrol-powered Countryman S, however, which quotes 5.4 seconds. Not a big difference anyway.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our MINI Countryman SE packs hot hatch pace
Family-sized model is deceptively quick
Image: Brenwin Naidu
We are about halfway into our six-month test with the MINI Countryman SE. Not only is it the largest car from the German-British brand, but it is also the most expensive and the second quickest from 0-100km/h in the MINI SA range.
We have put the five-door, family-friendly vehicle through much so far. It has proven its adeptness as a daily commuter, tackling the requirements of Johannesburg with its silent operation that offers a serene experience for driver and occupants. No hassles on the space front, with capacious rear quarters and a surprisingly commodious boot, including a separate nook for charging capables that does not impede luggage volume.
The car has also shown its suitability to longer hauls, with its range in excess of 400km, allowing for confident cross-province travel. Last month we managed a 465km round-trip to Wolmaransstad in the North West to check out an off-grid solar charging facility.
Its latest challenge was a shakedown at Gerotek, customary with almost all the long-termer test units that pass through our hands in the motoring hub of the Arena publishing machine.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Living with an electric vehicle, one quickly gets into a routine of charging. Living in a flat means there was no possibility of installing a charging wallbox in my parking bay. Besides the abundance of public charging facilities (there are two within a 5km radius), we also have a 9kW AC outlet at our office, making life easier. Sometimes one resorts to slow charging via the standard wall socket.
I made sure to top the battery up the night before our run to the test facility in Tshwane. Driving there at 6am from my flat in Roodepoort I showed restraint in using the heater and heated steering wheel to keep the drain on power to a minimum. Extra-cautious behaviour, as my range was still about 350km by the time I arrived at Gerotek.
There was an early morning downpour which dampened the air and made for a wet surface down the long straight. A good test for the all-wheel drive system (ALL4 in MINI-speak) transmitting the electric powertrain's 230kW/494Nm onto bitumen.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
This brand has a good sense of humour, which is reflected in elements such as the dedicated Go-Kart mode, denoting the sportiest state of tune. In a more strait-laced BMW product that would be known as Sport Plus.
I opted to launch the MINI off the line as one would a traditional internal combustion engine car, with a foot on the brake, simultaneously planting the power pedal. Letting go of the anchor, the heavy Countryman heaves upwards in sprightly fashion. On our best run it registered a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.48 seconds.
This is hot hatchback territory, a sprint time that would embarrass a Volkswagen Golf GTI without fuss. All while producing no tailpipe emissions — or noise pollution, for that matter. Interesting to note our achieved sprint time bested the claimed time by the manufacturer, which is 5.6 seconds.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The Countryman SE is quicker than the MINI Cooper JCW, with its claimed sprint time of 6.1 seconds. It is not quicker (on paper) than the petrol-powered Countryman S, however, which quotes 5.4 seconds. Not a big difference anyway.
But the dynamic handling track revealed that some of the brand's other claims about the Countryman are slightly less believable. It might have a Go-Kart setting and MINI's custodians enjoy punting the “kart-like” feel of the vehicle.
However, this is a family car and not a sharp dynamic instrument. The big MINI struggles to hide its weight and dimensions, with noticeable body-roll and understeer amplified by the damp surface. In fairness, this was to be expected.
Still, road rivals who underestimate the sprinting abilities of your cute-looking MINI will find themselves in for a big surprise.
Next, our MINI is set to receive Swedish headwear in the form of a Thule roof-box, setting it up for the prospect of more long-distance exploring.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 4,621km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 6,800km
PRAISES: Impressive straight-line sprinting abilities.
GRIPES: Manage your expectations if you were expecting it to handle like the traditional three-door MINI.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 20kWh/100km (Long-term; including Gerotek runs)
