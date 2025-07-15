Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X3

15 July 2025 - 16:47 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the latest BMW X3 20d xDrive. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 VW Golf 1.4 TSI

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the new VW Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Haval H6 GT

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the sporty Haval H6 GT.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mercedes-AMG S63

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test-drives the Mercedes-AMG S63.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X3 Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover Electric gives a taste of things to come First Drives
  3. Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  4. Chery's iCaur EV brand to enter South Africa in 2026 news
  5. GAC and JAC forecast record Q2 losses news

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025