LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our MINI Countryman SE gains Thule gear
Swedish headwear adds practicality and style
Image: Brenwin Naidu
South African motorists love vehicular accessories, and the game has come a long way.
A set of rear louvres, plastic side window shields and sheepskin seat covers in an executive sedan might have signalled peak accessorisation in the olden days.
In 2025, for buyers of crossovers and SUVs, it seems bicycle racks and roof-mounted storage solutions are must-have add ons. The items convey to fellow road users that the driver enjoys a more exciting, more adventurous lifestyle than the average pronoun.
There are many brands offering such fixtures, including the manufacturers’ own catalogues of in-house equipment. Swedish brand Thule is arguably the most recognisable aftermarket supplier, with a strong cachet and premium aura.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
A nice pairing for our similarly premium MINI Countryman SE, which recently gained the fitment of a Thule Force 3 (M) top-box, priced at R14,999. The “M” is for medium.
The latest storage solution from the brand piqued our interest because it is purportedly designed for “eco-friendly” explorers who want to mitigate the increase in fuel consumption that usually comes with the fitment of a roof-mounted luggage compartment.
Obviously, fuel consumption is of zero consideration to us in the electric MINI, but range maximisation is. To that end, the aerodynamic optimisation of the Thule unit is of particular significance.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
You will note the shape of the cargo box is sleeker than other offerings on the Thule menu, with a flatter, lengthier profile promising to reduce drag.
Long-standing readers may recall it is not the first time this author has saddled on Thule gear while conducting a long-term test. There was the 12-month Volkswagen Polo GTI in 2020, upon whose ceiling we strapped a Thule Force XT (M).
Aside from not being able to use the sunroof, we noted the considerable wind noise intruding at freeway speeds. However, it was a small price to pay for the flexibility of added space, which came in handy on an impromptu trip to Cape Town with five occupants and their luggage.
The MINI has no sunroof in any case, so no hassles there. At freeway speeds the Force 3 does not appear to produce a considerable din, but we will measure the decibels for a reference, with the box on and after it is removed at the end of August.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
A trek to Cape Town would be a stretch, but the MINI's range of more than 400km will lend itself nicely to the exploration of provinces slightly beyond Gauteng. A jaunt down the N3 to the Drakensberg region seems like a decent prospect, with the opportunity to use the fast-charging facilities on offer in Harrismith.
Last month we got a sense of the MINI's long distance capabilities on a 425km round trip from Johannesburg to Wolmaransstad and back. Charging infrastructure was not an issue.
The Countryman SE attracts curiosity with its swanky alloys, gleaming black coat and privacy glass, and the added Thule headwear captures attention even further. It has the vibe of a European alpine tourer.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our MINI Countryman SE packs hot-hatch pace
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | How does a MINI Countryman SE All4 handle a 465km round trip?
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Crossing the 1,000km mark in our MINI Countryman SE ALL4
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4 joins our fleet
