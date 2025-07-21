Yes, it looks quite demure, with its modest 16-inch black alloys and plain dressing, compared to the garnishes of the Life and R-Line. However, for the buyer who is less image conscious, that is fine. Same goes for the cabin, with its conservative, dark hues.
It would be fair to say the cabin does not match the surface level pizzazz of a Chinese equivalent. However, build quality is excellent, with the overall feel that it would last well beyond a decade of hard use. Even better news is that unlike before, the dashboard top surface is finished in upmarket, soft-touch material.
The basics from an equipment perspective are covered. That includes a digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows all-round, electric side mirror adjustment and six airbags.
All models in the range make use of a 1.0l, three-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. State of tune in the basic manual model is 70kW/175Nm.
The five-speed gearbox is a pairing most complementary, allowing the driver to wind out the motor. Clutch action is short and defined, while the lever itself has a nice weight to it. Average fuel consumption over 500km was 7l/100km.
In a changing landscape, the substance of the T-Cross holds appeal to buyers who trust the proven longevity of legacy brands such as Volkswagen.
REVIEW | Entry-level VW T-Cross could be the pick of the range
Budget-friendly model offers real substance without unnecessary frills
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The South African new car market was a very different place in 2019.
When the Volkswagen T-Cross was launched locally that year, nobody could have forecast the intensification of market disruptors from China. Nor could anyone have anticipated the 2020 pandemic, whose effects on industry continue to be felt in some ways.
For the German carmaker, it was time to step into the limelight on the burgeoning B-segment crossover stage, a realm in which it had previously never featured.
There was little doubt the T-Cross would become a successful performer almost overnight because of the equity the Volkswagen brand holds in the country and as a result of the proven ingredients underpinning the model.
Produced in Spain, the T-Cross took its identity from the Polo, essentially combining the same attributes but in a taller, tougher form of packaging.
Rivals in the category varied, from Indian-built options such as the Ford EcoSport to the Mazda CX-3 from Japan and French picks from Renault (Captur) and an Italian contender, the Fiat 500X.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
In time, the market evolved with more budget-friendly offerings such as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonetin addition to the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, all made in India, espousing emerging market sensibilities and pricing that reflected this thrifty slant.
The T-Cross was set apart by the typical Volkswagen brand hallmarks, from sturdy on-road characteristics to a solid interior (even though certain surfaces were not all that plush), bolstered by punchy engines and attractive styling.
As expected, the model carried a more premium price tag versus rivals. While this was largely warranted from a quality and substance perspective, the level of standard specification, it was felt, could have been more generous.
That criticism was given further credence when players such as the Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro came to town, offering a much longer list of goodies at prices that upstaged the German.
However, loyal fans continue to appreciate what the T-Cross represents. Even brand impartial shoppers without an allegiance concede to the strength of the Volkswagen emblem, its proven reputation in South Africa and the fact that its local manufacturing operations contribute greatly to the economy.
Though it is getting on in years, the T-Cross remains an important vehicle for the Volkswagen brand locally, boosting the compact end of the portfolio alongside the Polo Vivo and Polo. In 2027 the range will gain the Tera, which would realistically replace the T-Cross in Mzansi as the most attainable Volkswagen crossover.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The tweaks made to the T-Cross for the current model year are minor but not insignificant.
Observe the subtle front styling changes, underscored by a refreshed bumper design. There are new alloy designs and revised taillight clusters.
The grade walk has been updated in line with the rest of the Volkswagen range: Life, Style and R-Line.
We are forgetting one. That is the most basic, entry-level version, to which the brand has seemingly not accorded a specific moniker.
We requested the derivative for our test of the model.
Base versions are fascinating because you get to see what comes standard for the money, and how good (or poor) the core makings of a vehicle are, without the frills, that can often detract buyers from deficiencies beneath the skin.
The sum of R399,900 gets you into the standard T-Cross manual. This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Yes, it looks quite demure, with its modest 16-inch black alloys and plain dressing, compared to the garnishes of the Life and R-Line. However, for the buyer who is less image conscious, that is fine. Same goes for the cabin, with its conservative, dark hues.
It would be fair to say the cabin does not match the surface level pizzazz of a Chinese equivalent. However, build quality is excellent, with the overall feel that it would last well beyond a decade of hard use. Even better news is that unlike before, the dashboard top surface is finished in upmarket, soft-touch material.
The basics from an equipment perspective are covered. That includes a digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows all-round, electric side mirror adjustment and six airbags.
All models in the range make use of a 1.0l, three-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. State of tune in the basic manual model is 70kW/175Nm.
The five-speed gearbox is a pairing most complementary, allowing the driver to wind out the motor. Clutch action is short and defined, while the lever itself has a nice weight to it. Average fuel consumption over 500km was 7l/100km.
In a changing landscape, the substance of the T-Cross holds appeal to buyers who trust the proven longevity of legacy brands such as Volkswagen.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Citroën C3 Aircross is a budget-friendly family crossover
REVIEW | Why the SA-built BMW X3 will stoke your sense of patriotism
Five things I learnt driving the Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos