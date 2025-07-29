From the moment it was launched the Golf Mk8 fielded a considerable amount of motoring media flak about its interior quality or, should we say, lack thereof when compared with the outgoing Mk7.5. Though VW has tried its best to address this criticism in this facelifted version, it still doesn’t quite match the tactile delights of its forbear with some of the cabin plastics feeling like they’d be more at home in a Polo Vivo.
REVIEW | Why there's lots to like about the VW Golf 1.4 TSI Life Plus
Tired of endless crossover SUVs? Then Wolfsburg's littlest Golf might be what you're looking for, writes Thomas Falkiner
Image: Thomas Falkiner
I think the last time I drove a new Volkswagen Golf powered by a 1.4l turbocharged petrol engine was in 2009. Social media was in its infancy, the world still reeling from the effects of the global financial crisis and crossover SUVs the exception rather than the rule. What a time to be alive.
Skip forward 15 years and the once de rigueur hatchback is now on the endangered species list, with a dwindling array of options to choose from should you want to lose the herd and not look like everyone else in the shopping mall car park. Fortunately, the eighth-generation Golf is still alive and kicking and in 1.4 TSI guise offers you a semi-attainable antidote to automotive conformity.
I recently had the mid-tier Life Plus model on test and it made a fine first impression with its cool Moonstone Gray paintwork and optional 18" “Catania” alloy wheels. Though I’d probably be happy with the standard 16" alloys, these bigger ones fill the arches a little better and, shod with 225/40 profile rubber, provide a little extra traction through the bends.
Finished off with squinty LED headlamps, a sneering front air intake, creased bonnet lines and a stubby roof spoiler, Volkswagen’s drawing board skills have delivered a good-looking machine that oozes the sort of quiet confidence only a Golf can. Sporty without being showy, premium without being pretentious, its classless design aesthetic means this hatchback is as at home swallowing a few bags of compost from Builders Express as it is delivering you to a big-shot business meeting at the country club.
Image: Supplied
From the moment it was launched the Golf Mk8 fielded a considerable amount of motoring media flak about its interior quality or, should we say, lack thereof when compared with the outgoing Mk7.5. Though VW has tried its best to address this criticism in this facelifted version, it still doesn’t quite match the tactile delights of its forbear with some of the cabin plastics feeling like they’d be more at home in a Polo Vivo.
That said, I must give credit to the excellent art-velours sports comfort seats. Fitted as standard equipment on the Life Plus variant, they merge long-distance driving comfort with plenty of lateral support with their handsomely sculpted side bolsters. The driving position is equally praiseworthy thanks to a steering column that adjusts generously for rake and reach.
Now on the tech side of things I am happy to report VW has gone to great measures to re-engineer the awful infotainment system that characterised the first-generation Mk8 models. While software lag is now a thing of the past, the carmaker has also reinstated physical buttons on the multifunction steering wheel, replacing those diabolical haptic monstrosities that haunted the previous iteration. I’d still prefer a panel of switches for adjusting the HVAC system (these have been baked into the 10.3" touchscreen to save money) but on the whole the general operating experience is now far more agreeable with few — if any — expletives being spat at the dashboard during my weeklong test tenure.
Standard features are plentiful and include an inductive charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a 10" digital instrument cluster, 30 colour ambient lighting, a reverse camera and VW’s Driver Profile Selection that lets you toggle through an array of preset drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual).
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Some of the options fitted to my test car included a R25,500 Discover Navigation System — sort of pointless if you use Waze or Google Maps — a R19,000 panoramic sunroof — nice to have but not necessary — and an IQ. Drive Assistance Package that adds additional driver assist features I don’t have any interest in. Especially not at R27,500.
Nope, the only extra I’d consider splicing into my Golf would be the stupendous Harman Kardon audio system. It retails for R14,500 and will soon see you swapping podcasts for forgotten Apple Music playlists — it’s that good.
Out on the road the Life Plus proved a stellar performer. No, it’s not a GTI in the all-out acceleration stakes but that doesn’t mean it can’t bomb along lonely Karoo roads at jail-baiting velocities without breaking sweat. Eighth gear is about as leggy as they come and as such you will be surprised how quickly and effortlessly this car can cruise from point A to point B. The turbocharged four-pot motor is about as characterless as the Sandton skyline but it makes up for this with strong mid-range torque. Peak power is also made at a relatively lowly 5,000rpm so if you’re after something that likes to rev then you’ve come to the wrong place — it soon loses interest after eclipsing that point on the tachometer.
Cog-swapping duties are handled by VW’s Tiptronic transmission. Some might lament the omission of DSG but they’re wrong — this gearbox is better in every meaningful metric. It’s smoother, less jerky and in Sport mode just as quick to dance between the ratios. It’s also far less complex and infinitely more reliable than its troublesome dual-clutch cousin.
Image: Supplied
The ride is nicely damped and absorbs road ruts and undulations with aplomb even with those 18" alloys fitted. Despite VW calibrating this car for everyday driving comfort, it still puts up a good fight when you take it by the scruff of the neck and steer it along a twisting Western Cape mountain. I did two spirited runs of the Tradouw Pass and both times the Life Plus exhibited exemplary body control, a glut of mechanical grip and predictable, neutral handling. A wobbly shopping trolley it is not. Understeer is contained and you have to go super hot into a corner to get those front tyres squealing in protest. The steering is light on feel, especially on initial turn in, but it's direct and fast to react.
It’s not a particularly exciting car to drive, I’ll be honest, but it’s plenty capable and can carry a surprising amount of pace through the curvy bits for what it is and what it’s designed to do. Also — and unlike a GTI — its comparative lack of power means you can punt it along at 10 tenths, explore its limit without every worrying about getting yourself into too much trouble.
As you can tell, I quite enjoyed my time with the Golf 1.4 TSI Life Plus. Like its predecessor did more than a decade ago, this smaller capacity model won me over with its broad skill set and ability to do almost everything well.
Whether chugging through Cape Town traffic, smashing a long-distance jaunt or simply letting off steam across your favourite driving road, Volkswagen’s littlest Golf is happy to oblige and eager to please. Crucially, it’s not just another humdrum crossover SUV yet still offers similar levels of practicality in a less conformist body shape. What a win.
Fast facts: 2025 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Life Plus
