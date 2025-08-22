As with the regular Transit Custom, the standard equipment levels are generous, boasting heated seats, a full suite of driver assistance features, the extensive infotainment and digital instrument cluster panel, plus adaptive cruise control. The seats are also nicer than they are on the normal Transit Custom: here, they are upholstered in a textured, blue-tinged material, replete with armrests for driver and passenger.
REVIEW | Ford Transit Custom Sport is a novelty among working vans
Racing stripes and extra power will aid the ambitions of more determined delivery drivers
Image: Supplied
Certain breeds of vehicles tend to blend into the periphery.
Nondescript e-hailing sedans, single-cab bakkies with canopies and panel vans — almost always in the shade of white — we rarely dwell on their existence.
But such vehicles could be described as the lifeblood of the motor industry, keeping the wheels of business turning, literally and figuratively.
In June last year Ford introduced the new, basic version of its famed Transit Custom, offered exclusively in long-wheelbase form. We drove it at the launch last year and my overall takeaway was positive, deeming the model a savvy load-hauler.
Image: Supplied
Beyond the obvious capabilities of cargo-swallowing, it introduced elements not typical of large panel vans. That included a highly digitised cabin, standard features such as heated seats, driver assistance functions such as lane-keep assist and much more.
The Transit Custom range expanded further with the release of a Sport derivative, based on the short-wheelbase body. My Cape-based colleague Thomas Falkiner ran a unit as a long-termer during the first half of 2025 and came away suitably impressed by the breadth of abilities boasted by the blue oval van. And this month it was my turn to get behind the wheel.
First thing you notice is the sheer awesomeness of the sporty exterior package — there is something cool (and ridiculous) about a commercial vehicle kitted out to convey more dynamic aspirations. To that end, the Transit Custom Sport has racing stripes, black badging, a set of 17" alloys (in black) and colour-coded bumpers with a more purposeful design.
So that is the “show” part of the package sorted, but does the “go” match? This is still a commercial vehicle, so manage expectations. Commendably, Ford has endowed the Sport with a power boost. While it uses the same 2.0l turbocharged diesel unit as the standard vehicle, it gains an additional 25kW and 30Nm (now 125kW/390Nm). It also packs an eight-speed automatic instead of the six-speed manual.
Image: Supplied
Ford does not provide a 0-100km/h sprint time claim for the Sport or the standard Transit Custom, so we are speaking from a purely anecdotal standpoint, saying it feels stout enough when the hammer is fully dropped.
Stout enough to elicit a chirp from the front wheels, as they scrabble for purchase under hard launch. Could be those go-faster stripes but you find yourself driving the vehicle with a little more conviction than you would the average van.
For its height and heft, the Sport is a fairly tidy handler, which might aid the ambitions of more determined delivery drivers. Consumption at the end of the test week was a reasonable 8.7l/100km.
Image: Supplied
As with the regular Transit Custom, the standard equipment levels are generous, boasting heated seats, a full suite of driver assistance features, the extensive infotainment and digital instrument cluster panel, plus adaptive cruise control. The seats are also nicer than they are on the normal Transit Custom: here, they are upholstered in a textured, blue-tinged material, replete with armrests for driver and passenger.
My main issue with the Sport was limited to the intrusive automatic start-stop system, whose deactivation switch is hidden in the infotainment system. And you have to deactivate it every time you start the vehicle. Second, the driver assistance aids such as the lane-keep assist and forward-collision warning can get a tad panicky. This is a Sport, after all, so perhaps the nannies should have been dialled down to accommodate users’ driving tendencies.
And my final criticism — but this is a consequence of the van template in general, not a Transit Custom issue — are the huge blind spots. It does, however, feature a reverse camera and separate, convex mirrors to offer a wider perspective of the road behind.
Image: Supplied
We have to be clear: the Transit Custom Sport is not going to appeal to those with strict sensibilities regarding operational costs.
Like that old saying from The Godfather, the reason is business, not personal.
It costs considerably more than the standard long-wheelbase variant (R938,000 vs R761,000).
As the Sport is based on the short-wheelbase platform, you get less loading space: 5,200l vs 5,800l.
Included in the price is a four-year/120,000km warranty. The six-year/90,000km service plan can be unbundled at buyers’ request.
