REVIEW | Why the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider remains a proven contender
Sturdy double-cab is a proudly SA bastion
Image: Brenwin Naidu
There is much ado about the influx of Chinese imports. The region is responsible for a number of compelling products that are priced well, comprehensively specified and imbued with aesthetics that might evoke envy among your peer group.
However, there are many positives to be said about locally-developed, locally-produced staples. Not only do these have the backing of extensive research and development for the particular conditions of our market, but their existence contributes directly to the economy, including employment levels and the automotive manufacturing supply chain.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It was fitting that while covering last week's Naacam 2025 Show in Gqeberha, my ride for the week was an example of the Isuzu D-Max in X-Rider 4x2 automatic guise.
You may know the model is built in Nelson Mandela Bay, at the automaker's Struandale facility. Its predecessors have rolled off the production line for decades during the eras of Delta Motor Corporation and General Motors, continuing with Isuzu SA as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the mother company in Japan.
Isuzu is among a few manufacturers with a long-standing presence in the Eastern Cape alongside Ford, Volkswagen in Kariega, Mercedes-Benz in East London and other component producers servicing the motor industry. According to the Automotive Industry Development Centre, the province hosts 45% of SA's component suppliers.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
While the D-Max is not the most cutting-edge, sophisticated expression of the double-cab breed, it has forged a formidable reputation for robustness and durability, with a recipe that has not changed too dramatically. The same kind of comment could apply to its rival built in KwaZulu-Natal, the Toyota Hilux. These are sturdy, proven grafters, selling in steady volumes month after month.
The D-Max range caters for a wide spread of customers, from fleet-minded consumers to those wanting a range-topper that makes a bombastic statement, as demonstrated by the beefy, towering AT35 derivative.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
In the middle of the pack is the X-Rider. It was first launched with the previous, sixth-generation D-Max as a bridge between the lesser-equipped workhorses and the upper-tier versions aimed at lifestyle buyers. A sweet spot in the range, more or less.
So popular was the trim line that it became a permanent fixture of the range. Pricing starts at R652,500 for the 4x2 manual and the 4x2 automatic we tested comes in at R673,800. The 4x4 automatic is R757,800. Pricing includes a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/120,000km warranty.
Though it is based largely on the LS model grade, the X-Rider is set apart in a number of ways. That includes the obvious aesthetic appointments, such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and unique badging. On the inside, its leatherette upholstery is complemented with red embroidery and stitching. The steering wheel also gets the red-stitched treatment.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Visual elements aside, it remains business as usual. While the cabin has a distinctively hard-wearing flavour, the D-Max is undeniably more plush than its predecessor. Its infotainment screen ticks the boxes, though it may not wow you where overall screen clarity is concerned. Among the expected conveniences such as a multifunction steering wheel and Android Auto capability, it is encouraging to note the standard fitment of seven airbags.
Driving the X-Rider in the place of its birth was a novel experience. Cruising through Gqeberha's suburbs — with a customary jaunt down Summerstrand's Beach Road — the bakkie seems to be accorded a certain degree of respect. It also helped that our test unit was gleaming with its white paint choice, a new example with less than 1,000km on the odometer.
Power in the X-Rider is limited to the 1.9l engine derivative. Driving a similar vehicle in Gauteng, the shortcomings of the power source at altitude were evident. However, it felt more punchy at the coast, with its on-paper 110kW/350Nm rendered more effusively, via the six-speed automatic, to the rear axle.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Speaking of the rear axle, the ride erred on the bouncy side, amplified by some of the windy city's rippled roads. Seasoned bakkie owners know a load in the rear bay offsets the lateral jitters of a leaf spring set-up, and the hardy D-Max is likely to spend a good portion of its time with the bin partially laden.
Consumption-wise, our tester indicated 12.5km/l on its display. Convert that to the more conventional metric used in SA and it works out to 8l/100km.
Retaining a fairly simple recipe, backed by a strong reputation, decent levels of kit and a sturdy on-road feel, the D-Max X-Rider remains a proven contender.
