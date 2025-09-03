Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the latest Omoda C5.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Omoda C5
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the latest Omoda C5.
MORE
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Kia Sorento
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Jaecoo J7 SHS
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 LDV T60
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Tucson N-Line
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos