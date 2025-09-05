Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

05 September 2025 - 09:15 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XR.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi RS Q8

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the rapid Audi RS Q8.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Alcazar

Join Ignition TV presenter Kumbi Mtshakazi as he test drives the new Hyundai Alcazar.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Omoda C5

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the latest Omoda C5.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Kia Sorento

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the latest Kia Sorento.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035 Motorsport
  2. New Tata Harrier soars into Mzansi New Models
  3. Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026 Motorsport
  4. Norris aims to win F1 title without bad luck for Piastri Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Reviews

Latest Videos

Google Fined $425 Million for Secret Data Tracking | Vantage with Palki Sharma ...
At Least 60 Dead In Fatal Boat Accident In Niger State | WION Dispatch