REVIEW | The Toyota Quantum VX Premium is a rarefied people-mover

Is there a vehicle that represents South Africa as well as the Toyota Quantum?

That will always be a point for debate, of course, though it is hard to argue with the immense contribution the nameplate makes to the economy.

The minibus quite literally keeps the country moving, keeping hundreds of thousands mobile on a daily basis.

Everyone of us at some point has used, or continues to use a Toyota-badged minibus to get from A to B. For me, there are happy sepia-hued memories of catching taxis from Phoenix to Durban town: those pimped-up people-movers with audio systems that rattled the windows of our homes. You had no excuse for missing transport because you heard the vehicle arriving from at least 5km down the road.