REVIEW | The Ford Ranger single cab dropside boosts employee wellness
Rugged workhorse is built for graft but without sacrificing creature comforts
Image: Brenwin Naidu
I love posing in front of sports cars and electric crossovers as much as the next motoring hack.
But what keeps the needle of the motor industry moving are real-world vehicles with a commercial slant: the good ol’ bakkie in particular.
No need for a reminder, though it is worth noting the best-selling models in Mzansi are of single and double cab templates.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Ford has enjoyed immense success with its Ranger, even being the first manufacturer to win a South African Car of the Year title, when the Wildtrak 3.0 V6 diesel won in 2023.
Those iterations pander to a more discerning type of buyer who wants utility in addition to certain luxuries and a driving experience on par with that of SUVs.
What of the simpler bread-and-butter models designed to graft? We were reacquainted with that side of the Ranger portfolio with a recent stint behind the wheel of the single cab model sporting a dropside loading bin.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
This set-up is different to the standard bay, accommodating larger items, with fold-down panels for easier loading, usually involving the use of a forklift.
The conversion costs about R35,000 excluding VAT.
Our test unit was the XL Ranger, using the single turbocharger version of the widely deployed 2.0l diesel mill. It is linked to a six-speed manual with power sent to all four wheels. Buyers can have an automatic in 4x2 or 4x4 guises — but no manual in 4x2 pairing.
Image: Supplied
Visually, there is no denying the industrial look of the modification. This bakkie was built for work. I nicknamed it “the warthog” — ugly, yes, but tough and adapted to purpose. This is Pumba with wheels.
A weekend event saw me using the dropside bin for its intended application, loading tons of crockery, wooden structures and other bulky paraphernalia. There is a clear benefit over a traditional loading bin with fixed sides over which you would have to lift items. In the dropside you can slide them onto the platform with less struggle. There are anchorage points for hooks and straps.
So the functionality of the set-up is probably a given: all bakkies with a dropside box do the same thing, but where your fleet drivers will get thrilled is behind the wheel. A Ranger XL could do wonders for morale and productivity among staffers who spend most of their time on the road hauling cargo.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The cabin of the vehicle retains all the creature comforts that made the Ranger such a compelling pick. That includes the fantastic portrait-orientated SYNC4 interface and slick digital instrument cluster. Its air conditioner pumps at arctic levels and the sound system bangs much harder than a commercial vehicle has any right to.
At the workhorse end of the market it seems comfort and safety fall at the wayside. Low cost is the driver of this approach, but if you are the sort of enterprise owner who cares for employee wellbeing, then putting your people behind the wheel of something such as an Ashok Leyland Dost or Suzuki Super Carry would be a spiteful move.
In contrast, the Ranger is fitted with a respectable safety package, from six airbags to electronic stability control. Cloth seats are standard. While the regular XL is equipped with park distance control, that perk is deleted on the drop-side as the bay has no sensors.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Having sampled just about all Ranger derivatives (Amarok twins included), the 2.0l diesel with the single turbocharger, in manual, has to be my pick. It offers punchy performance (125kW/405Nm) while returning reasonable consumption figures. Our car indicated 8.9l/100km after a week of testing and without trying too hard to drive frugally.
A practical solution for greater hauling requirements, based on competent underpinnings and replete with niceties that make hours on the road easier, the XL dropside is an excellent prospect for fleet owners.
The single cab XL manual 4x4 starts off at R627,500. Warranty is a four-year/120,000km duration.
