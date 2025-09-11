Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

11 September 2025 - 08:40 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 MINI Aceman S

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he puts the new MINI Aceman S to the test.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XR.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi RS Q8

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the rapid Audi RS Q8.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Alcazar

Join Ignition TV presenter Kumbi Mtshakazi as he test drives the new Hyundai Alcazar.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing and specs New Models
  2. Countdown begins for inaugural Cape Town hill climb Motorsport
  3. TGR plans to reproduce 4A-GE engine parts news
  4. MotoE put on ice after failing to 'gain traction' with fan base Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Why the stylish Opel Grandland faces an uphill battle Motoring

Latest Videos

After the earthquake: what lies ahead for Afghanistan? | The Take
NATIONAL COUNCIL OF PROVINCES PLENARY (HYBRID), 11 September 2025