Seeing the upper-case "Platinum" lettering on the noses of Ford's Ranger and Everest leaves one in no doubt that these are the chiefs of their respective line-ups.
Testing the former model, my summation was that it is the "grootman" of leisure double-cabs: swanky, bold, outfitted with all conceivable amenities, yet still able to get its hands dirty when required.
And that title certainly applies to the closed-cabin Everest, a veritable "grootman" among ladder-frame sport-utility vehicles. Bystanders know that they are looking at something more exclusive than the average XLT, Sport or Wildtrak trims. The Everest Platinum is a bona fide luxury 4x4, catering to well-heeled families who seek a pampered feeling as they go about daily commutes and the occasional bush jaunt.
It seems to be Ford season in the Arena motoring long-termer corner, with colleague Thomas Falkiner having just evaluated the Transit Custom Sport, while the Business Day Motor News team had been taming the wilderness behind the wheel of the fearsome Ranger Raptor.
Now it's my turn, saddling-up for an extended period behind the wheel of the flagship Everest, priced at R1,309,000. A substantial amount, one that trumps the asking prices of top-tier versions of rivals from Toyota and Isuzu.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Everest Platinum joins our fleet
Blue oval SUV lives up to its precious metal moniker, writes Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
But in the eyes of discerning buyers the Everest warrants the outlay, as it hides its commercial underpinnings far more convincingly than the Fortuner and MU-X.
Closing the doors, the vault-like standard of insulation is apparent. And that sense of solidity and refinement is amplified in the case of the 3.0 V6 turbocharged-diesel derivative.
Popping the hood you may notice measures like the extensively-padded engine cover, playing a role in suppressing vibrations before they enter the passenger cell. I might try to see if a R5 coin can balance upright on idle at some point during this extended test.
From behind the tiller, it feels silky enough to manage such a task, with 600Nm available from as low as 1,750rpm. Its 184kW output peaks at 3,250rpm.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Larger-capacity motors with torque-rich constitutions are a wonderful thing, as the six-cylinder Everest proves. It is the kind of unit that requires only slight twists from the big toe to achieve healthy levels of steam.
Our test unit arrived with a mere 300km on the odometer, barely run-in, with about 227km done since by yours truly. Its maiden voyage saw me giving a lift to colleague Phuti Mpyane from our Johannesburg office to the East Rand. Cruising down the M1 and N3 highways, after resetting the consumption readout, the Everest indicated an unbelievably low 6.4l/100km. Mostly coasting in the left lane though.
Driving with a more realistic approach on the return leg, maintaining knots in the cut and thrust of traffic, that figure went up to 8.9l/100km. Now, after throwing a few stints in urban traffic into the mix, the average has settled at the 10.9l/100km mark. Its 10-speed automatic is buttery and less prone to indecision, as has been noticed when paired with the 2.0l turbocharged-diesel derivatives.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
A leisurely pace is the default setting in the full-sized Everest, unbothered by the usual kind of chaos and errant drivers on Johannesburg roads. You bask in a suite of niceties that includes leather upholstery with diamond patterning, seemingly inspired by that of pedigreed British marques.
The driver benefits from a heated steering wheel, both front occupants get heated and ventilated seats. Assistance features comprise lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring — items we have long become accustomed to in the Ranger and Everest siblings.
A car of this type begs for the wide open road. We hope to report back on more than a few cross-country treks in the months to come.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Everest Platinum 3.0TD V6 4WD
