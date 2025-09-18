When Volkswagen SA launched the eighth-generation Golf in 2021 it was only in the high-performance GTI and Golf R guises.
The bread-and-butter Golfs were excluded due to the decline of the C-segment hatchbacks market in recent years, which saw once popular hatches such as the Ford Focus and Renault Megane discontinued as buyers instead flocked to cheaper B-segment hatches, such as the VW Polo and Suzuki Swift, and higher riding crossovers and SUVs.
VW has now brought in the entry-level Golf 1.4 TSI to compete against the Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla hatch as direct rivals and also against more premium competitors such as the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class in the diminished segment.
The Golf 8.5 arrives with a midlife update to the range and will be available in an upgraded GTI version and four 1.4 TSI models. The jury is still out on whether the updated all-wheel drive Golf R will be offered, due to South Africa's low fuel quality.
All the 1.4 TSI models are mechanically the same but differ in trim and specifications and the tester is the range-topping R-Line Plus priced at R688,100.
It represents a hefty premium over the R580,900 entry-level Golf TSI Life model, but the R-Line Plus comes with an extra array of gizmos including IQ Matrix LED headlights, an illuminated VW front logo, a power adjustable driver seat, progressive steering with sports suspension, active high beams, heated/cooled front seats, Vienna leather upholstery with R-Line logo in front, stainless steel pedals and dual tone 18” alloy wheels.
REVIEW | Why the VW Golf TSI is a compelling all-rounder
If you don’t need an SUV to scale high kerbs, this Golf hatch hits the sweet spot
Image: Denis Droppa
When Volkswagen SA launched the eighth-generation Golf in 2021 it was only in the high-performance GTI and Golf R guises.
The bread-and-butter Golfs were excluded due to the decline of the C-segment hatchbacks market in recent years, which saw once popular hatches such as the Ford Focus and Renault Megane discontinued as buyers instead flocked to cheaper B-segment hatches, such as the VW Polo and Suzuki Swift, and higher riding crossovers and SUVs.
VW has now brought in the entry-level Golf 1.4 TSI to compete against the Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla hatch as direct rivals and also against more premium competitors such as the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class in the diminished segment.
The Golf 8.5 arrives with a midlife update to the range and will be available in an upgraded GTI version and four 1.4 TSI models. The jury is still out on whether the updated all-wheel drive Golf R will be offered, due to South Africa's low fuel quality.
All the 1.4 TSI models are mechanically the same but differ in trim and specifications and the tester is the range-topping R-Line Plus priced at R688,100.
It represents a hefty premium over the R580,900 entry-level Golf TSI Life model, but the R-Line Plus comes with an extra array of gizmos including IQ Matrix LED headlights, an illuminated VW front logo, a power adjustable driver seat, progressive steering with sports suspension, active high beams, heated/cooled front seats, Vienna leather upholstery with R-Line logo in front, stainless steel pedals and dual tone 18” alloy wheels.
Image: Denis Droppa
A 4,282mm length provides the Golf with reasonable if not class-leading cabin space for a quartet of adults. The back seat is a little tight in legroom and the backrests are quite upright. The boot is a respectable 381l but contains a spacesaver spare wheel.
With the midlife facelift to the Golf 8.5, the infotainment touchscreen has grown to a tablet-size 12.9" perching on top of the dash at close reach to the driver.
The user interface has improved and the unloved haptic controls on the multifunction steering wheel have been replaced by more natural feeling physical buttons. The touch-sensitive sliders for temperature and volume are now illuminated, which improves usability in the dark. Unfortunately the audio volume knob has not made a comeback.
Little else has changed inside the minimalist cabin and most features are controlled by the enlarged infotainment touchscreen, with quick-access buttons for the climate control, driving modes and driver assist functions.
Phones are charged on an inductive pad and connect wirelessly via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As before, the instrument panel is digital and personalisable for different views. The interior has a relatively upmarket feel with soft-touch surfaces, leather upholstery and metallic flourishes.
VW planning to launch most powerful Golf R yet
The gear lever is a stub and there are paddle shifters on the height- and reach-adjustable steering column.
The Golf has never been a flamboyant looker and the facelifted model retains a relatively conservative design compared with the slick-looking Chinese fare entering the market. That said, it’s been perked up with new front bumpers and LED headlights, with the R-Line models adopting more sporting swagger.
The Golf doesn’t have the elevated ground clearance popular with modern buyers and if you try parking on high kerbs you may scrape the belly, but aside from that the hatchback delivers the same practicality as a compact SUV, only with sharper handling.
The front-wheel drive TSI drives with the typical unflustered flair of Golf renown, with a comfortable ride despite the low-profile 225/40 18” tyres, neat cornering with no top-heavy feel and steering that feels nicely weighted.
It feels solidly built and refined. There’s nothing harsh about the Golf, which has grown into an ever more polished and silent ride over the generations since its launch in 1974.
Image: Denis Droppa
There is little excitement to be extracted from the 1.4 turbo petrol engine and there’s no charismatic sound as in the GTI, but it puts the 110kW down without feeling underendowed. Its maximum 250Nm torque comes on song at a low 1,500rpm so it gets off the mark reasonably briskly and has good urban- and freeway-tackling pace. VW quotes a sea-level 0-100km/h figure of 8.5 seconds and a 216km/h top speed, and the eight-speed tiptronic auto transmission is a slick shifting pleasure.
In economy the Golf TSI also ticks the box, with the test car delivering a frugal town-freeway average of 7.3l/100km. The Golf comes standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year 90,000km service plan.
It will be interesting to watch the Golf TSI’s sales performance over the coming months, though it is destined to remain a niche model compared with the more affordable Polo and Polo Vivo which sell in droves.
If you don’t need to scale tall kerbs and a hatchback will serve your needs better than a compact SUV, the Golf TSI makes a likeable choice. It offers no performance fireworks and there are cheaper rivals in the segment, but decades of evolution have turned the Golf into a compelling blend of driveability, ergonomics and overall appeal.
GOLF TSI VS RIVALS
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Is it worth flipping the switch on the electric Mercedes G580?
REVIEW | The Ford Ranger single cab dropside boosts employee wellness
REVIEW | Ford Transit Custom Sport is a novelty among working vans
REVIEW | MG Cyberster delivers supercar thrills on a budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos