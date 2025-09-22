Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

22 September 2025 - 09:48 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the latest Hyundai Santa Fe. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 MG Cyberster

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new all-electric MG Cyberster.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Nissan Navara Stealth

Join Ignition TV presenter Kumbi Mtshakazi as he tests the latest Nissan Navara Stealth.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 MINI Aceman S

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he puts the new MINI Aceman S to the test.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW confirms new iX5 Hydrogen will hit the road in 2028 New Models
  2. JLR cyberattack shutdown extended to October 1 news
  3. How Musk’s robotaxi plans for San Francisco alarmed and confused regulators news
  4. Veteran racer Giniel de Villiers claims inaugural Outeniqua 400 Motorsport
  5. Dunlop partners with 'Gran Turismo' as official tyre supplier news

Latest Videos

Tears of Joy: Alaa Abd el-Fattah Released from Egyptian Prison | Sisi Grants ...
Latest on the fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur State | DW News